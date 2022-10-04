Harley-Davidson Gray 1-of-1 Looks Electric Despite Obvious Fuel Tank and ICE Engine

Despite the continuous push to transform even two-wheeled mobility from ICE to electric-powered, there aren’t all that many electric motorcycles out there, at least when it comes to ones made by established players. Sure, the world’s got the LiveWire, but even that has somehow fallen out from under the Harley-Davidson umbrella once a new company to handle it was set up.
Despite the big name behind it, the LiveWire failed to impress as Harley would have hoped. Maybe it’s the looks, or the capabilities, but whatever it is, the bike feels somehow like a disappointment. One quickly noticed by the custom industry, too, which has generally stayed clear of tampering with the two-wheeler.
That being said, take a look at the motorcycle we have here. It’s not an electric motorcycle, although, at least to these eyes, kind of looks like one, but a former 2009 V-Rod, modified by a Spanish crew called FiberBull.
I am not entirely sure what makes the custom work, called Gray, look like an electric machine. Maybe it’s the shape of the fuel tank (a contradiction, I know), or the solid, clean-look wheels on which it was propped, or the massive, custom shroud placed over the radiator, but the electric buzz seems to be there.
All the bodywork on the thing is made in fiberglass, as usual when it comes to this shop’s builds, but lacks the back element, the fender. That leaves the rear wheel, sized 280 mm in width, exposed to the elements and looking amazing, with the brown imitation leather saddle floating above it.
The shop also modified the front fork, now inverted, fitted a reworked handlebar, and tampered with the bike’s suspension. The engine seems to have been left alone, and is still in stock condition.
The Gray, which is described by FiberBull as a 1-of-1 build, was put together a while back and its whereabouts are not known. The same level of mystery floats over the total cost of the thing.
That being said, take a look at the motorcycle we have here. It’s not an electric motorcycle, although, at least to these eyes, kind of looks like one, but a former 2009 V-Rod, modified by a Spanish crew called FiberBull.
I am not entirely sure what makes the custom work, called Gray, look like an electric machine. Maybe it’s the shape of the fuel tank (a contradiction, I know), or the solid, clean-look wheels on which it was propped, or the massive, custom shroud placed over the radiator, but the electric buzz seems to be there.
All the bodywork on the thing is made in fiberglass, as usual when it comes to this shop’s builds, but lacks the back element, the fender. That leaves the rear wheel, sized 280 mm in width, exposed to the elements and looking amazing, with the brown imitation leather saddle floating above it.
The shop also modified the front fork, now inverted, fitted a reworked handlebar, and tampered with the bike’s suspension. The engine seems to have been left alone, and is still in stock condition.
The Gray, which is described by FiberBull as a 1-of-1 build, was put together a while back and its whereabouts are not known. The same level of mystery floats over the total cost of the thing.