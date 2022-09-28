LiveWire S2 Del Mar Reservations Now Open, Time to Get Yourself a Bike or a Share

As promised ever since last week, Harley-Davidson's LiveWire spinoff has opened the reservation books for its latest creation, the S2 Del Mar. The move was made just as the company became “the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S.”, now trading freely on NYSE.
Described by the company as the first product it ever made using a so-called Arrow architecture (proprietary battery, motor, charging, and control systems), the S2 will hit the market first as the Launch Edition.
The reservations that can be placed as of yesterday (September 27) are for the production version, whose deliveries are expected to begin after the Launch Edition (which was sold out in minutes) gets rolling. That means you shouldn’t expect to get one until the spring of 2023.
The LiveWire S2 Del Mar comes with the promise of 80 horsepower and 184 ft-lb of torque from the electric motor, which in turn draws its juice for a battery that should keep the motorcycle going for 110 miles (177 km) in city riding conditions.
The battery should be able to recharge to 80 percent capacity in about 75 minutes, while the electric motor is capable of pushing the two-wheeler to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 3.1 seconds.
LiveWire set the starting price for the S2 Del Mar at $16,999, and will offer the motorcycle in three colors, namely Pacific Gray, Nightfall Blue, and Asphalt Black.
As for the company itself, it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week under the ticker LVWR. That happened after LiveWire combined operations with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact to become LiveWire EV, LLC.
At the time of writing, a LiveWire stock is trading for a value of $8.25, after experiencing a sharp drop shortly after its debut on NYSE.
