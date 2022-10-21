Sorry State Harley-Davidson Sportster Is Now a “Slightly Green and Sexy” Bobber Named 69

Despite the large number of custom motorcycle shops still alive and kicking in this world, we have to say we don’t get to enjoy new custom builds all that often. That means we’re often forced to dig out amazing projects from the past, even if that endeavor is, admittedly, rewarding in its own way.
This week, though, a Spanish garage we’ve featured before and going by the name Lord Drake Kustoms saved us from the trouble of having to look for amazing two-wheelers from the past by releasing this week the Green 69.
Described by its maker as a slightly green and sexy bobber, the bike was originally a Sportster 1200 that’s been through a “very precarious and handmade customization” process before.
This time around, the owner wanted only the original rims and engine chrome bits kept on the ride, while everything else was left to Lord Drake, with the condition the bike donned green overalls.
The shop got to work on the “sorry state” bike and modified everything from the subframe to the handlebar and seat. A new air filter and exhaust were slapped onto the engine, new fenders installed over the wheels, and a green paint with a golden pearl effect sprayed on the most important elements of the motorcycle’s body.
Gold is also featured on the buttons on the hand controls and on the footrests, while the number 69 is shown on the side covers – we are not told what it’s meant to represent for this particular build.
The engine was pretty much left untouched, with the exception of the new breathing hardware we mentioned above, and the remapping that resulted in some undisclosed improvements in behavior and, one would hope, capabilities.
As said, the Harley-Davidson Green 69 was made at the request of a customer, so at least for now, it’s not for sale. Sadly, we’re not told how much the motorcycle cost to put together.
