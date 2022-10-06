Harley-Davidson Glossblack Is a Short and Stubby Bobber Ride, Saved From Accident Damage

Generally speaking, custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle rides start their lives as perfectly functional motorcycles, brought to the workshop by the owners to be enhanced visually, and to a lesser extent mechanically. That’s not the case with the bike we have here.
Back when it was a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster, the motorcycle was involved in a crash. We don’t know the extent of the damage, but it must have been enough to convince the owner repairs are out of the question, and a complete makeover was in order.
Cue a Spanish custom crew named Lord Drake Kustoms, which was tasked with changing the appearance of the bike from a damaged Sportster to a brand new bobber. And they rose up to the task, as clearly revealed by the photos in the attached gallery.
Now named Glossblack because of the obvious reasons, the bike lost several stock parts and gained a lot of custom others. Starting at the front, it got a new drag bar, new Biltwell grips with mirrors on their tips, new LED indicators, and a new fender.
The opposite end also shows a new fender, backed by a Biltwell solo seat. If the bike seems overall shorter, it’s the rear end that causes this, as both the rear shocks and subframe have been shortened.
Mechanically, the bike received a revised exhaust hardware, and the engine itself, although stock, was remapped, although it’s unclear how and if that changed the powerplant’s performance levels in any way. When all was said and done, the bike was propped on custom, multi-spoke wheels.
The Glossblack is the most recent motorcycle in Lord Drake’s portfolio, but as usual it doesn’t come with a price sticker for us to look at – meaning the only way to know how much such a thing could cost you is to contact the shop.
