Wicked Harley-Davidson V-Rod Is the Last of Its Mutant European Breed

For a very long time we’ve been bringing before your eyes the custom motorcycle work of an Estonian builder named Fredy Jaates. For a country so small (Estonia has about 1.3 million inhabitants), this guy’s portfolio is incredibly large, comprising 44 Harley-Davidson builds.
On the Harley front, the beautiful 2003 V-Rod before our eyes is the only one the shop offers we left undiscussed so far, the last of its breed, if you like, with most of the others already getting their 15 minutes of fame here on autoevolution.
The conversion is one of the cleanest and impressive Jaateds has to offer. It has no official name, but because it rides on chrome wheels called Wicked, we chose that nickname for it.
The wheels are sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, and are fully chromed. They may appear brownish in some of the pics in the gallery, but that’s owed to the bronze used on the motorcycle’s frame reflecting off of them.
The wheels are backed up front by a fork lowering kit, while the rear sits up thanks to an Ohlins suspension. They spin courtesy of the stock engine, painted black and offset by the large, chrome Vance & Hines exhaust pipes. While the wheels are in motion, the rider and a passenger can sit their bottoms on a touring-style seat in black.
The Wicked V-Rod was first shown a few years back, and its current whereabouts, but also the price of the build, are not known.
As said, this is the last custom Harley signed by Jaates we’ll be discussing, at least until some new one appears. The customizer’s name will not disappear from our website anytime soon, though, as he also brags with 13 custom Buells, and an equal number of custom cars in his portfolio.
And, as you’ll see in coming weeks, some of them are just to impressive not to talk about.
