This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe Is One of the Brightest Examples You've Seen

Though Lamborghini has officially ended production of the Aventador, with the Ultimae model also being the last hurrah for the naturally aspirated V12 ICE, fans of the Italian marque who haven’t got the chance to buy one fresh out of the factory can still get their hands on a pre-owned example.
One of the most impressive editions of the Aventador is undoubtedly the LP770-4 SVJ, and one such example is now available for sale via Bring a Trailer. It comes in Coupe form and is one of only 900 units produced in this guise between 2018 and 2021.
The Aventador SVJ was designed as a track-focused model and was presented to the world at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Compared to the standard Aventador, it sports better aerodynamics, larger air intakes, and extended side skirts.
This particularly bright unit features a superb Blu Glauco livery with a black Alcantara interior and is offered with 4,300 miles (6,920 km) on the clock and a clean Carfax report. The exterior boasts various gloss carbon fiber elements, such as the front air intakes, side skirts and side intakes, the rear wing, and the rear diffuser.
At the heart of this 2019 Lambo sits the 6.5-liter V12 engine coupled with a seven-speed ISR automated manual transmission. The mill is capable of producing 759 hp (770 ps) at 8,500 rpm and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm. According to the listing, the car benefits from an aftermarket Ryft titanium exhaust system.
It rides on a set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels with red center caps and also features carbon-ceramic brakes, power-adjustable heated seats, and carbon-fiber interior trim.
With less than one day left to bid, the highest offer now sits at $458,000, so hurry up if you really want a Lamborghini Aventador in your garage.
