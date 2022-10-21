Compact, Gypsy-Like Campod Caravan Looks Retro but Is Built for the Modern Adventurer

Compact, retro-looking, and with a gypsy caravan appearance, the British-made Campod aims to wrap your adventures in a small, lightweight package.
Campod caravans are made by U.K.-based manufacturer Leisure Pods, which built a reputation as a high-quality trailer manufacturer. But after over nine years of making a name for itself in the trailer industry, the company is now eager to conquer the caravan market as well.
Made 100 percent in the U.K., the Campods are offered in several color schemes. They come with a 10-year anti-corrosion warranty on the chassis, feature a fiberglass shell, and a curved body that is supposed to reduce the impact of crosswinds.
In addition, they are so lightweight that you can “pull them up, unhitch, and push into position by hand”, as boasted by the manufacturer. The Campod two-berth caravan can be towed with a medium-sized car and has a starting GVW (gross vehicle weight) of 800 kg (1,763 lb), with 900 kg (1,984 lb) and 1,000 kg (2,204 lb) models also being available. It measures 4.3m (14 ft) in length.
Despite its compact dimensions, the Campod is impressively spacious on the inside, featuring a dinette/lounge area that can sit up to four people. And when the nighttime falls, that space can turn into a bedroom, with the bed being large enough to sleep two people.
The side hatches can be fully opened, bringing the outside in and offering breathtaking, panoramic views of the surroundings.
As standard, the caravan comes equipped with a 12V space heater, a Truma electric water heater, a kitchen worktop with a two-burner gas stove, a sink, an extension shelf, a 12V/50L fridge, and a portable toilet. Mood lighting and exterior entrance and awning lights are also included in the basic package.
Those who want to upgrade their Campod can also opt for the 60W roof solar panel, a Miriad oven, a full-body-length awning, an external hot/cold water shower, a pop-up tent, and more.
The funky, retro-looking Campod is available to order, with pricing starting at £23,450 (a bit over $26,000). You can find out all the info you need on the manufacturer’s website.
