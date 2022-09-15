Watch an Audi RS 3 Drag Race a Lamborghini Aventador, Scratch Your Head in Disbelief

Some petrolheads would claim that the best drag races are those with unpredictable endings, involving two very unlikely rivals. And if you agree, then you came to the right place, as you are about to watch a straight-line battle between two very different rides.
The underdog here is obviously the Audi RS 3 Sedan. This is a subcompact premium sporty four-door model, packing a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine under that short hood, and making use of an all-wheel drive system that’s not the real quattro, despite the official branding.
Normally, you’d expect to see it put its money where its mouth is against something that has similar power, like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, BMW M2, or maybe a high-end hot hatch. But the owner of this particular example had different things on their mind, and it involved challenging a full-blown supercar to a straight-line duel.
Answering the call was none other than the mighty Lamborghini Aventador. The Italian exotic sits in a totally different league in terms of power, layout, pricing, and so on, and uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, mounted behind the seats. Like its ad-hoc challenger, the Aventador also packs an all-wheel drive system, for enhanced traction in all sorts of different scenarios, and much better takeoffs.
Confident that their ride has what it takes in order to teach a valuable lesson to the RS 3, the owner of the Lambo lined it up at the start line next to it, and when the lights turned green, something very odd happened. The Audi took off like a bullet, leaving the Aventador far behind. And it’s not like the latter caught up with it until it was too late. If you still haven’t figured it out which of the two was faster, it was the Audi RS 3, to everyone’s disbelief.
