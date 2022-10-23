This Stunning 1955 Chevy Nomad Is More Expensive Than a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan

The Chevy Nomad was first introduced to the world in 1954, at GM’s Motorama auto show in New York. Next to the Corvette, the Nomad was one of the most expensive Chevys on the market. It appears things haven’t changed that much, because this auctioned beauty is more expensive than a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Coupe with just 1,750 miles on it.
The Nomad was built in less than 23,000 units and was an instant success back in the day. For almost everyone who laid their eyes on it, it was love at first sight. Chevrolet offered the Nomad in either a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) or a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) version.
However, today’s fully restored Nomad is more than a bit different from the original models. Sitting on an Art Morrison chassis, this one comes equipped with an LS3 V8 engine capable of producing 525 horsepower (532 ps). It’s rear-wheel drive with a four-speed automatic transmission system.
Furthermore, it comes equipped with aftermarket wheels, new brake discs, full stainless dual exhaust, power steering along with windows and locks, a tilt wheel, rain gear wipers, and a custom leather interior.
I could go on with the entire ancient scroll-like list of modifications, but let’s just end it here and point out the obvious fact that it’s no concourse restoration project. Which doesn’t mean it’s a negative thing. The Nomad is a well-known favorite among car modders.
If you take a hard look at the craftsmanship that went into the interior and exterior, I think you’ll be awestruck for a bit. At least, I know I was when I saw the chocolaty interior match the engine and even the underside that was painted in the same fashion. No wonder it won the 2021 Tri-Five of the Year award.
The odometer boasts just 500 miles (805 km) on it, and the current owner's asking price is no less than $349,900.
