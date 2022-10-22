The Battle of Lamborghini Aventadors! 769-HP Ultimae vs. 759-HP SVJ

Take one Lamborghini Aventador SVJ full of dirt (literally), and one Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, rev them up at the same time, and you get a rock symphony that could take your breath away, if you were standing next to them. Also, with everything going electric these days, we have to take advantage of every chance we get to listen to a pair of V12s roar like that.
Now let’s have a look at our Italian purebred contestants of the day. The Aventador SVJ has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine capable of producing 759 horsepower (770 ps) with 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque.
It has an all-wheel drive system and weighs in (dry) at 3,362 lbs. (1,525 kg). In all fairness, in this race, it might weigh a few extra ounces because it's covered in dust. Apparently, the owner likes to do doughnuts in the dirt with it. To each his own, I guess.
As for the Ultimae, it also has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, outputting 769 horsepower (780 ps) with the same amount of torque as its sibling. On the weighing scale, it pulls in at 3,417 lbs. (1,550 kg), and it's AWD.
On the first go, the SVJ was a split second quicker off the starting line, and for a while, it looked like it could have beaten its rival. But the Ultimae made up for its launch delay and crossed the finish line first, by about three car lengths.
The second time around, the SVJ was again quicker off the line and managed to stay in front of the Ultimae for a couple of seconds. However, sadly for the SVJ, it still couldn’t win the race, but at the photo finish, it was really close to the Ultimae.
The latter won by about a car length and a half this time. Those extra 10 ponies made a difference it seems.
It has an all-wheel drive system and weighs in (dry) at 3,362 lbs. (1,525 kg). In all fairness, in this race, it might weigh a few extra ounces because it's covered in dust. Apparently, the owner likes to do doughnuts in the dirt with it. To each his own, I guess.
As for the Ultimae, it also has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, outputting 769 horsepower (780 ps) with the same amount of torque as its sibling. On the weighing scale, it pulls in at 3,417 lbs. (1,550 kg), and it's AWD.
On the first go, the SVJ was a split second quicker off the starting line, and for a while, it looked like it could have beaten its rival. But the Ultimae made up for its launch delay and crossed the finish line first, by about three car lengths.
The second time around, the SVJ was again quicker off the line and managed to stay in front of the Ultimae for a couple of seconds. However, sadly for the SVJ, it still couldn’t win the race, but at the photo finish, it was really close to the Ultimae.
The latter won by about a car length and a half this time. Those extra 10 ponies made a difference it seems.