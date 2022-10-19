Epic Lamborghini The Real Race 2022 Comes to an End, Third Edition Winners Announced

Kids in the 90s, holed up in their basement playing Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge, wouldn't have believed it if you told them their little pastime activities would turn into a championship event. Better yet, sponsored by top motorsports brands like Lamborghini. But in a world recently riddled with a global shutdown for more than a year, the virtual world and real-life exchange sides.
Well, if you are a fan of simulation racing, the Grand Final of Lamborghini's 2022 Real Race just ended this weekend at the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform after a series of qualifying races that attracted about 2,751 virtual participants.
The Real Race, with its famous tagline, "More than just a game," took on its third edition in 2022, and actual participants all over the globe got the chance to get behind the virtual wheel of the new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2.
The competition was spread through 24 races between three regions; EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), NALA (North America and Latin America), and APAC (Asia Pacific).
The virtual competition was divided into four stages: qualifiers (the best 24 players proceed to the group stage), Group Stage (six matches where qualifying players in all three regions face each other), Last Chance, and Grand Final.
For the APAC, Lukas Birss was crowned champion coming in first, Andika Rama Maulana from Indonesia came in second.
For the EMEA, Niklas Houben took the first spot ahead of Luke Whitehead and Darren King.
The NALA race was the most captivating after Oliveira Rodrigues bumped Renan Negrini on the final turn forcing him to go around. Noticing his mistake, Rodrigues let Negrini go ahead, becoming the NALA champion.
"It's really amazing to win! I trained so hard to win this competition, and I made it! I can't explain how happy I am," the NALA champion told Lamborghini Esports.
Lukas Birss (APAC), Niklas Houben (EMEA), and Renan Negrini (NALA) will face off for the ultimate price of becoming the official Lamborghini Esports driver.
