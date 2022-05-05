Assetto Corsa Competizione Is Free to Play to Celebrate Lamborghini’s The Real Race 2022

To celebrate the launch of Lamborghini’s third season of The Real Race for sim drivers across the world, publisher 505 Games and developer KUNOS Simulazioni have just announced an Assetto Corsa Competizione free weekend. That means that racing fans who don’t yet own one of the best sim racers can play it for free for a limited time. Additionally, the game will be getting new discounts for Steam users.
So, when exactly you’ll be able to start playing Assetto Corsa Competizione for free? 505 Games revealed that from May 5 (10 am PST) to May 8 (1 pm PST), the sim-racing title will be free to play for all Steam users (sorry console players).
Furthermore, between May 5 and May 16, players will also receive up to 60% off the base game and DLCs, in case they want to continue their careers in Assetto Corsa Competizione. Here are all the discounts you’ll be getting during that period:
As far as Lamborghini’s new esports competition goes, the latest edition of The Real Race will use Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 for Assetto Corsa Competizione, part of the game’s Challengers Pack DLC. The competition has a prize pool of €15,000 (~$15,800) in total. Competitors from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific will compete to become the next official Lamborghini esports driver.
More importantly, entry is open to anyone with the PC version of Assetto Corsa Competizione, so if you’re playing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S, you won’t be able to register via the official Lamborghini Esports website.
Furthermore, between May 5 and May 16, players will also receive up to 60% off the base game and DLCs, in case they want to continue their careers in Assetto Corsa Competizione. Here are all the discounts you’ll be getting during that period:
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (Base Game) – 60% discount
- 2020 GT world challenge pack (DLC) – 60% discount
- British GT Pack (DLC) – 60% discount
- GT4 Pack (DLC) – 60% discount
- Intercontinental GT Pack (DLC) – 60% discount
- Challengers Pack (DLC) – 10% discount
As far as Lamborghini’s new esports competition goes, the latest edition of The Real Race will use Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 for Assetto Corsa Competizione, part of the game’s Challengers Pack DLC. The competition has a prize pool of €15,000 (~$15,800) in total. Competitors from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific will compete to become the next official Lamborghini esports driver.
More importantly, entry is open to anyone with the PC version of Assetto Corsa Competizione, so if you’re playing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S, you won’t be able to register via the official Lamborghini Esports website.