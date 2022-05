Assetto Corsa Competizione Is Free to Play to Celebrate Lamborghini’s The Real Race 2022

Assetto Corsa Competizione (Base Game) – 60% discount

2020 GT world challenge pack (DLC) – 60% discount

British GT Pack (DLC) – 60% discount

GT4 Pack (DLC) – 60% discount

Intercontinental GT Pack (DLC) – 60% discount

Challengers Pack (DLC) – 10% discount

So, when exactly you’ll be able to start playing Assetto Corsa Competizione for free ? 505 Games revealed that from May 5 (10 am PST) to May 8 (1 pm PST), the sim-racing title will be free to play for all Steam users (sorry console players).Furthermore, between May 5 and May 16, players will also receive up to 60% off the base game and DLCs, in case they want to continue their careers in Assetto Corsa Competizione. Here are all the discounts you’ll be getting during that period:As far as Lamborghini’s new esports competition goes, the latest edition of The Real Race will use Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 for Assetto Corsa Competizione, part of the game’s Challengers Pack DLC. The competition has a prize pool of €15,000 (~$15,800) in total. Competitors from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific will compete to become the next official Lamborghini esports driver.More importantly, entry is open to anyone with the PC version of Assetto Corsa Competizione, so if you’re playing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S, you won’t be able to register via the official Lamborghini Esports website