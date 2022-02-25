Fast-Paced Arcade Stunt REKT! High Octane Stunts Pulls Up to PlayStation

I doubt racing fans will find the time to play this with all these high-profile games coming out in late February and early March, but if neither is on your radar for whatever reason, REKT! High Octane Stunts is here to win your heart.
In between GRID Legends, Assetto Corsa Competizione and Gran Turismo 7 long gaming sessions, I’d definitely go for a fun indie arcade racer that doesn’t take itself too seriously. After making its debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), developer Little Chicken Game and publisher No Gravity Games are bringing REKT! High Octane Stunts to new audiences.
The PlayStation version of REKT! High Octane Stunts is now available for purchase for just $6, an amazingly low price considering what you get instead. As the title says, this is a fast-paced arcade racer that focuses on stunts above all else.
REKT! High Octane Stunts draws inspiration from classics like Rush and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. The game is perfect for short sessions of fun during which players can tackle various challenges to unlock cars, arenas, and customizations.
According to developers, the physics model adopted makes performing tricks very smooth and easy. Although these tricks might be easy to perform, they are definitely hard to master, the studio claims. The lo-fi retro aesthetic might be a dealbreaker for some, but I believe gameplay should also be favored over visuals.
What makes the game even more interesting is that it features local multiplayer co-op mode with 4 different game modes: Score, Virus, Checkpoint, and Capture the Crown. For those who’d rather play solo, the game features two specifically designed modes: High Score and Practice.
Apart from unlocking cars, arenas and customization, REKT! High Octane Stunts doesn’t really have an ultimate goal in mind, so as long as you’re having fun, you can continue to compete on the online scoreboard for the highest score.
