New Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Is a Track-Only STO, Will Debut at the Daytona 24 Hours

Nearing the end of its life, the Lamborghini Huracan has given birth to a new racer, dubbed the GT3 EVO2. An evolution of the GT3 EVO that was homologated in 2019, building on the Huracan EVO, it is based on the Huracan STO, sharing many elements with its street-legal sibling.
Things such as the rear fin and hexagonal air scoop design are derived from the STO. It features enhanced airflow, ten electronically actuated throttle bodies that increase the V10’s efficiency, fixed to the engine by four screws to facilitate maintenance work, and carbon fiber body, with new splitters, diffuser, floor coated with high-strength Zylon fiber, and underbody.
Aluminum alloy pillars, inspired by those of the STO, for the rear wing, allow for greater precision when adjusting it. Moreover, Lamborghini redesigned the roll cage, giving it two rear pillars, and new carbon-Kevlar honeycomb side panels, which makes the car safer in the event of an accident. The Plexiglas side windows are now fixed to the door panels by a ring of screws, which is said to improve reliability and structural rigidity.
Every upgrade is in compliance with the FIA 2022 regulations, and besides the aforementioned novelties, the new Huracan GT3 EVO2 has uprated brakes, with new pads and calipers. Designed by the company’s Squadra Corse Division, they optimize performance in sprint and endurance races and make the car easier to control in low-grip situations, in combination with the ABS and TCS.
“The new Huracan GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company, and inherits two difficult tasks: to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracan GT3 […] and to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracan racing cars since 2015,” said Lamborghini’s Chief of Motorsport, Giorgio Sanna.
Customer deliveries will commence in the second half of the year, and owners of the normal Huracan GT3 EVO can upgrade to the EVO2 specification via an evolution kit. Pricing has yet to be announced, and the racer will officially celebrate its track debut at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours.
