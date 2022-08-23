Porsche to Offer Fresh Look at Vision Gran Turismo Concept at Gamescom

The world’s largest trade fair for video games, Gamescom, will open its doors to the public tomorrow, August 24 in Cologne, with German carmaker Porsche in attendance alongside global sports brand Puma.
Porsche will showcase the Vision Gran Turismo concept, the appearance of which will change over the course of the event as artist Vexx will use his street art talents to paint the vehicle live, in front of everybody. The Vision Gran Turismo is Porsche's first-ever vehicle developed specifically for use in a video game.
It was first unveiled in November of last year and since March 2022, gamers have been able to drive it exclusively in Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5.
Visitors can play GT7 at the Porsche and Puma stand, while also testing their driving skills on virtual tracks in actual Porsche racing simulators. Furthermore, if you attend the event, you’ll be able to learn even more about the history and design process that went into creating the show car.
“Porsche has steadily expanded its commitment to the gaming and e-sports community in recent years – our appearance at Gamescom underscores this,” said Robert Ader, chief marketing officer of Porsche.
“We have reached an important milestone with the Vision Gran Turismo as the first sports car developed purely for a virtual space. By painting it, Vexx will now give the vehicle a completely new look as well. This is another way for us to showcase our enthusiasm for collaborations with creatives and the art scene, which we see as mutually enriching," he added.
Aside from the car, Porsche and Puma will present a fashion collection designed by Vexx – we’re talking sneakers, T–shirts, hoodies and so on. Oh, and you’ll even be able to purchase a 1:18-scale model of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Vexx in the Porsche Shop.
