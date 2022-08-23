The Bee Gees' Maurice Gibbs' Former Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible Goes Under the Hammer

The Bee Gees were all the hype in the late 1960s and the early 1970s. So it would make sense for them to travel in luxury cars. In 1979, Maurice Gibbs splashed on a second-hand Rolls-Royce Corniche Convertible which could be yours soon.
Rolls-Royce is equivalent with opulence and wealth. The British luxury car manufacturer's models were always a must-have among the rich and famous and Bee Gees' Maurice Gibb was a big fan of the brand.
The band, which was formed in 1958, became extremely successful in the 1960s and the early 1970s, turning into a prominent name in the disco era. Which meant the trio had to keep up with their fame.
In 1979, Maurice Gibbs splashed on a Corniche Convertible. Despite his celebrity status, he didn't go for a new one and chose a used model instead. It was a 1973 Corniche in Masons Black with a St. James red leather interior. When he bought it, he paid £35,000 (approximately $41,167 at today's exchange rate), which was three times the car's starting price when new. And bear in mind that the convertible showed 30,214 miles (48,625 km) on the odometer.
The vehicle remained in the family's collection long after the musician's sudden death in 2003, parting ways with it in 2012. The late star had affectionately named the convertible "Rosie."
According to MOT records, the vehicle was regularly serviced and, until July 2012, it had 48,013 mi (77,269 km) on the clock. After the family decided to sell it, the luxury convertible underwent more maintenance work, and it was sold again in 2021.
Now, the vehicle has an upgraded interior, with a "dark red mohair power hood," and features 52,919 mi (85,165 km) on the odo. It's one of the most attractive versions, with chrome bumpers, of which only 1,232 units produced, and even fewer of those in Masons Black. The two-door luxury convertible with a celebrity past is available for auction at Silverstone's The Classic sale between 26 and 28 August and is expected to fetch upwards of £100,000 ($117,600).
The band, which was formed in 1958, became extremely successful in the 1960s and the early 1970s, turning into a prominent name in the disco era. Which meant the trio had to keep up with their fame.
In 1979, Maurice Gibbs splashed on a Corniche Convertible. Despite his celebrity status, he didn't go for a new one and chose a used model instead. It was a 1973 Corniche in Masons Black with a St. James red leather interior. When he bought it, he paid £35,000 (approximately $41,167 at today's exchange rate), which was three times the car's starting price when new. And bear in mind that the convertible showed 30,214 miles (48,625 km) on the odometer.
The vehicle remained in the family's collection long after the musician's sudden death in 2003, parting ways with it in 2012. The late star had affectionately named the convertible "Rosie."
According to MOT records, the vehicle was regularly serviced and, until July 2012, it had 48,013 mi (77,269 km) on the clock. After the family decided to sell it, the luxury convertible underwent more maintenance work, and it was sold again in 2021.
Now, the vehicle has an upgraded interior, with a "dark red mohair power hood," and features 52,919 mi (85,165 km) on the odo. It's one of the most attractive versions, with chrome bumpers, of which only 1,232 units produced, and even fewer of those in Masons Black. The two-door luxury convertible with a celebrity past is available for auction at Silverstone's The Classic sale between 26 and 28 August and is expected to fetch upwards of £100,000 ($117,600).