Roy Horn's 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche Is Luxury Personified

Born Uwe Ludwig Horn, Roy Horn used to work as a waiter on a cruise ship before launching his entertainment career with Siegfried Fischbacher in 1957. For his 50th birthday, Roy Horn received a 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche as a gift, a luxury car that he owned until his passing in 2020. 29 photos



Listed with “call for pricing” in bold letters, the British interloper is one of 219 examples produced between 1992 and 1995. Chassis SCAZD02C7RCX50033 also happens to be a low-mileage time capsule that currently shows merely 9,349 miles (15,046 kilometers) on the odometer.



Originally presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Corniche IV was produced in Crewe in preparation for the 1994 closure of the London-based Mulliner Park Ward coachbuilder.



Exclusively offered in the guise of a convertible, the Corniche IV is rocking a canvas top with a glass rear window rather than a plastic unit. CFC-free air conditioning is another improvement over the previous generation, as are the driver and passenger airbags. The white-on-white Roy Horn car was featured in multiple promotional events for the duo, including Horn’s induction into the Las Vegas Walk of Stars in 2006 on his 62nd birthday.



Regularly serviced and maintained throughout its life, the drop-top cruiser “was found to be in outstanding condition” according to the selling vendor. Offered with a pre-delivery service, full concours-level detailing, the owner’s manual, original toolkit, and original spare bulbs box, this lovely blast from the weighs a little less than 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).



