Rick Ross Done with Classic Cars For Now – Fills Driveway with Rolls Royce and Ferrari

With a collection of over 100 vehicles, you never know what Rick Ross might choose to drive. Probably he doesn’t, either. But, for now, his driveway hosts a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Phantom, and a Ferrari 488 GTB. 13 photos



There’s nothing that screams lavish lifestyle more than Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is the brand’s first luxury SUV . A lot of rappers and other celebrities go for this car, highlighting their status and wealth, and it’s only natural that Rick Ross would own one, too. He shared a video of his black SUV on his Instagram Stories, sitting in the driveway next to a dark-colored Rolls-Royce Phantom. He filmed the cars saying “y’all sleeping, that’s so beautiful,” before sharing some wisdom about making money.



For now, he took a break from his love for the Americana and turned to European-made vehicles, in the far back showing a Ferrari 488 GTB. Just a few days ago, the rapper



The 488 GTB is powered by a 3.9-liter V8 engine, that puts out 661 horsepower (670 ps) and a maximum torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm), making the supercar reach 62 mph (0-100 kph) from a standstill in only 3 seconds. Its top speed is 205 mph (330 kph).