All-New Black Badge Rolls-Royce Ghost Is a Super Villain's Wet Dream

There are people far more wealthy than any of us for whom not just any old peasant Roller will do. So pay attention and feast your eyes on the all-new Black Badge Ghost.
The Black Badge trim is for a specific type of eccentric billionaire. One who’s well aware of how much wealthier they are than the common folk. While other Rolls-Royce owners may try and hide in anonymity, Black Badge owners want to be seen, not just being chauffeured around in the car, but behind the wheel of it. They want people to know just what a big deal they are, and how different they are from the most successful person who came before them.
Now selling the Ghost, but also the Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan, Roll-Royce has a more diverse lineup of vehicles between the standard cars and special Black Badge editions than perhaps at any other point in recent memory - either during its time as an independent company or during its ownership by the current bosses at BMW.
Black Badge Ghost buyers are treated to the same top-class luxury features. Not the least bit unimportant of these is the six-and-three-quarter liter V12 engine that’s found its way into the hearts of so many Rollers before. Only this time, it’s jetting 592 horsepower and 663 lb/ft of torque. So then, not the slow-paced, wealthy grandfather’s car most of its siblings turn out to be, color us intrigued.
The amazingness continues on the inside, where the latest and greatest luxury materials have gone into every centimeter of its construction. Polished wood is just as genuine as it ever was throughout the car. All polishing is done by hand, of course. The leatherwork is so exquisitely stitched, one would think they’d have to genetically engineer better cows to get leather of any higher in quality.
Not to mention all the digital bells and electronic do-dads that can’t be omitted for any self-respecting modern luxury car, Bluetooth connectivity, and all. It’s all brought together by the Black Badge Ghost’s custom Champagne Cooler, and we bet you thought the Pontiac Aztek's beer cooler was neat. Eat your heart out, you ugly old rust bucket. Time to take your Budweiser and hit the bricks.
Of course, there are people that are going to argue that a hot Bentley would do a much better job as a high-end luxury performance coupe. But understand that Bentley and Rolls-Royce are two companies that make similar products for different types of people. Yes, a new Continental GT Speed is likely a little bit faster than the Rolls. But for a Black Badge Ghost owner, that matters little.
