Fiennes Launches First Online Store to Sell Pre-War Parts for Bentley and Rolls-Royce Cars

Fiennes has been reviving Bentleys and Rolls-Royce vehicles since 1976, with its Fiennes Parts department being the group’s supplier for pre-war and post-war parts for both car makes. Now the manufacturer/retailer joins the e-commerce revolution, launching the world’s first online store to sell pre-war components for these two brands.
As explained by the retailer, the platform will offer Bentley and Rolls-Royce parts from 1906 to 1940 and users will be able to find the components by typing in their chassis number. Post-war parts are available as well, with Fiennes Parts boasting of its platform listing thousands of items, but the unique thing about the site is this is going to be the only way you can purchase pre-war components for these cars on the Internet.
The U.K.-based retailer claims it owns the original drawings and blueprints for various types of parts such as driveshafts, pistons, cylinder heads, and blocks, making Fiennes Parts the only manufacturer to have access to them and to produce them using traditional methods.
There are also certain components such as the clutches and clutch kits offered by Fiennes, which are re-engineered and improved using modern methods and materials. They are first developed using CAD (computer-aided design), 3D modeled, tested, and only then produced using modern machinery. All parts are made in-house at Fiennes’ Oxfordshire-based headquarters.
Although Fiennes’ components are now available to purchase online, the company specifies that it will continue to offer its products via its printed catalogs and phone orders as well. The online store is just another addition meant to keep up with technological development and appeal to a new demographic of customers.
As the Fiennes Parts department keeps evolving and innovating to meet market needs, its new parts website aims to help owners, restorers, and engineers keep pre-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce models on roads, not just in the United Kingdom but also globally.
The U.K.-based retailer claims it owns the original drawings and blueprints for various types of parts such as driveshafts, pistons, cylinder heads, and blocks, making Fiennes Parts the only manufacturer to have access to them and to produce them using traditional methods.
There are also certain components such as the clutches and clutch kits offered by Fiennes, which are re-engineered and improved using modern methods and materials. They are first developed using CAD (computer-aided design), 3D modeled, tested, and only then produced using modern machinery. All parts are made in-house at Fiennes’ Oxfordshire-based headquarters.
Although Fiennes’ components are now available to purchase online, the company specifies that it will continue to offer its products via its printed catalogs and phone orders as well. The online store is just another addition meant to keep up with technological development and appeal to a new demographic of customers.
As the Fiennes Parts department keeps evolving and innovating to meet market needs, its new parts website aims to help owners, restorers, and engineers keep pre-war Bentley and Rolls-Royce models on roads, not just in the United Kingdom but also globally.