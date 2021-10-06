Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 Engine Pushes the Gulfstream G800 Close to the Speed of Sound

Earlier this week Gulfstream, one of the biggest players in the market of business jet aircraft, announced the introduction of two new planes to its fleet, the G400 and G800. The latter is described as one capable of flying farther and faster than any aircraft ever produced by the company, and it’s all owed to engines Rolls-Royce is specifically developing for this plane.
The engines are part of the famed Pearl family, of course, and are called Pearl 700. They are currently still under development, with the company behind them planning to get certification as soon as next year.
“The Pearl 700 is a pioneering product, that brings together our latest technology to deliver outstanding efficiency,” said in a statement Dr. Dirk Geisinger, Director Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce.
“We are now in the final phase of the engine certification program and everybody at our team is fully committed to support a smooth entry into service of the Pearl 700 next year.”
Rolls-Royce describes the engines as the most powerful ones ever to join the “jet propulsion portfolio flying today." They will be exclusively deployed on the Gulfstream G700 and G800 once they’re ready.
Rocking the company’s Advance2 engine core paired to “a brand-new low-pressure system,” the Pearl 700 should be capable of supplying an eight percent increase at take off over the BR725 engine, which would be 18,250 lbs of thrust.
Once in the air, the engines should have no problem taking the airplanes they’re fitted onto to speeds of Mach 0.925 (710 mph/1,142 kph), even if Gulfstream rates the G800 at only Mach 0.85. Despite almost reaching the speed of sound, the engines should provide a five percent increase in efficiency, and keep very low levels when it comes to noise and emissions.
The Pearl family of engines is one of the most modern in the industry, and overall Rolls-Royce is one of the biggest suppliers of such powerplants. According to the company itself, over 3,600 business jets travel the skies of the world using Rolls units.
“The Pearl 700 is a pioneering product, that brings together our latest technology to deliver outstanding efficiency,” said in a statement Dr. Dirk Geisinger, Director Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce.
“We are now in the final phase of the engine certification program and everybody at our team is fully committed to support a smooth entry into service of the Pearl 700 next year.”
Rolls-Royce describes the engines as the most powerful ones ever to join the “jet propulsion portfolio flying today." They will be exclusively deployed on the Gulfstream G700 and G800 once they’re ready.
Rocking the company’s Advance2 engine core paired to “a brand-new low-pressure system,” the Pearl 700 should be capable of supplying an eight percent increase at take off over the BR725 engine, which would be 18,250 lbs of thrust.
Once in the air, the engines should have no problem taking the airplanes they’re fitted onto to speeds of Mach 0.925 (710 mph/1,142 kph), even if Gulfstream rates the G800 at only Mach 0.85. Despite almost reaching the speed of sound, the engines should provide a five percent increase in efficiency, and keep very low levels when it comes to noise and emissions.
The Pearl family of engines is one of the most modern in the industry, and overall Rolls-Royce is one of the biggest suppliers of such powerplants. According to the company itself, over 3,600 business jets travel the skies of the world using Rolls units.