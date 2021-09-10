Bentley Reveals More Info on Go to Zero Plan That Promises Carbon Neutrality by 2030

3 Bentley Unveils New Entertainment System So You Can Netflix and Chill in Your Bentayga

Bentley’s sustainability initiatives have made an impact on their local community as well as their cars. The brand with the famous “Flying B” bonnet emblem also helped “bee bomb” a 5,600 square meter area surrounding Bentley’s production facilities, because carmakers do that now. On the morning of September 10th, 2021, Bentley unveiled more information regarding their #GoToZero campaign which promises to make Bently end-to-end carbon neutral in just nine years.This campaign is part of the larger Beyond100 sustainability initiative which is seeking to help Bentley integrate the best and greenest technology into their vehicles. It's a campaign undertaken by Bentley as well as other auto brands under the Volkswagen umbrella.The announcement of this campaign came back in April and Bently has now begun laying out just how they plan on taking on this bold and fast-approaching deadline, apart from the obvious drive away from internal combustion and reliance on fossil fuels. Bentley identified clever ways of trimming excess plastics production, such as eliminating over 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) of plastic shrink wrapper use, and reducing reduce outbound seat protection packaging from 13 items to six.Via the Beyond100 initiative, the Bentley team has taken this sustainable vision of the future and applied it to the workplace as well. They did so by adding bike repair stations at Bentley production facilities to incentivize cycling to work.A large array of EV charging stations were installed powered by a 7.7-megawatt solar array. Readily affordable electric vehicles from brands in the same corporate umbrella as Bentley like Audi and Volkswagen have made these fast chargers a hot commodity.Bentley’s sustainability initiatives have made an impact on their local community as well as their cars. The brand with the famous “Flying B” bonnet emblem also helped “bee bomb” a 5,600 square meter area surrounding Bentley’s production facilities, because carmakers do that now.

