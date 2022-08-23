Tiny Kamov KA-32 Helicopter Can Fit in the Back of Your Truck, Sounds Like the Real Deal

Some hobbies are more expensive than others. Sure enough, you can always go a bit too far with it and end up spending way more than you can afford. And that applies to collecting stamps, diecast cars, beer cans, building race bikes, or playing around with RC cars. But if you're going to dive into the world of RC flying machines, the sky is the limit.
We've recently looked at a radio-controlled Airbus A-380 and a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, but helicopter enthusiasts will find plenty of models out there as well. These days you can get into the game for less than $100 if size doesn't matter to you.
That won't necessarily land you a replica of a real-life aircraft, but it will provide some entertainment, to begin with. If you aren't mechanically inclined, you can just buy a ready-to-fly item. But the real fun begins when you take the matter into your own hands.
We're not exactly sure how difficult it was for Matthias Strupf to build his RC Kamov KA-32 helicopter, but it's safe to expect that it has to be over 500 hours. The SR-71 Blackbird took 2,400 hours all in all, and it's not much bigger than this KA-32.
This video was taken at an event in Belgium, and it seems that Western Europe is the place to be if you're an RC enthusiast these days. Once this thing is airborne, it is hard to tell if it's the real deal or not, especially with the sound it makes.
The maximum take-off weight is just under 28,000 lbs (12,700 kg), and it uses two turboshaft engines that put out 1,638 KW (2,197 shaft horsepower) each.
The 1/4.9 scale model is, as you would expect, a lot smaller. The diameter of the rotor is approximately 8.2' (2.5 meters), and the length of the RC KA-32 is just 7.54' (2.3 meters). Propulsion is ensured by a Pahl Taurus twin-shaft turbine, that has a power output of 10 KW (just over 13 hp).
So the tiny Kamov might not be able to reach speeds of 135 knots (155 mph/250 kph), but it sure looks fun to operate either way. Oh, and you should know that the turbine alone is going to set you back €4,490 ($4,460)! It's also good to know that a smaller, 1/10 fuselage kit for the KA-32 costs almost €3,400 ($3,377)!
Heliclassics will probably do it for you. Of course, you can choose from a wide range of products, including the Mil MI-8, MI-24, and MI-174 or the Bell 205 UH-1D, 212, or 412.
The best part about it all is that even though some of these are replicas of helicopters used during wartime, the RC versions will only serve to provide endless hours of fun.
That won't necessarily land you a replica of a real-life aircraft, but it will provide some entertainment, to begin with. If you aren't mechanically inclined, you can just buy a ready-to-fly item. But the real fun begins when you take the matter into your own hands.
We're not exactly sure how difficult it was for Matthias Strupf to build his RC Kamov KA-32 helicopter, but it's safe to expect that it has to be over 500 hours. The SR-71 Blackbird took 2,400 hours all in all, and it's not much bigger than this KA-32.
This video was taken at an event in Belgium, and it seems that Western Europe is the place to be if you're an RC enthusiast these days. Once this thing is airborne, it is hard to tell if it's the real deal or not, especially with the sound it makes.
The maximum take-off weight is just under 28,000 lbs (12,700 kg), and it uses two turboshaft engines that put out 1,638 KW (2,197 shaft horsepower) each.
The 1/4.9 scale model is, as you would expect, a lot smaller. The diameter of the rotor is approximately 8.2' (2.5 meters), and the length of the RC KA-32 is just 7.54' (2.3 meters). Propulsion is ensured by a Pahl Taurus twin-shaft turbine, that has a power output of 10 KW (just over 13 hp).
So the tiny Kamov might not be able to reach speeds of 135 knots (155 mph/250 kph), but it sure looks fun to operate either way. Oh, and you should know that the turbine alone is going to set you back €4,490 ($4,460)! It's also good to know that a smaller, 1/10 fuselage kit for the KA-32 costs almost €3,400 ($3,377)!
Heliclassics will probably do it for you. Of course, you can choose from a wide range of products, including the Mil MI-8, MI-24, and MI-174 or the Bell 205 UH-1D, 212, or 412.
The best part about it all is that even though some of these are replicas of helicopters used during wartime, the RC versions will only serve to provide endless hours of fun.