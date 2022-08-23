Tiny Kamov KA-32 Helicopter Can Fit in the Back of Your Truck, Sounds Like the Real Deal

More on this:

1 Yamaha's FAZER R G2 Unmanned Helicopter Has Increased Capabilities

2 This Former British Army Combat Helicopter Takes Glamping to a Whole New Level

3 This Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird Is Huge Yet Tiny, Took 2,400 Hours to Build

4 Tanks Get Blown-Up by the Ka-52 Alligator’s Deadly Vikhr Guided Missiles

5 Russian Military Helicopter Display Team Shoots Fireworks, Flies in Close Formation