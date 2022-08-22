This Former British Army Combat Helicopter Takes Glamping to a Whole New Level

The concept of glamping became the magic key that unlocked the seemingly endless possibilities when it comes to spending time outdoors. There’s no shortage of creative ideas for alternatives to the rustic tent. Why sleep in boring tents or vehicles when you can do the same thing in a helicopter?
The possibility of spending a vacation in an interesting location while using a helicopter for housing is most likely appealing to a lot of folks. But what makes this particular one even more exciting is the fact that it’s a former combat helicopter, a Lynx AH9A, that served with the Army Air Corps (AAC). The AAC is the British Army’s combat aviation arm, using both armed helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in support of ground forces on the battlefield.
Also, this rotorcraft turned glamping pod is unique because it was a movie star after appearing in the 2019 “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” But don’t expect movie star amenities. The helicopter, which still has the pilot and copilot seats, only has the basic adjustments for sleep (one double bed).
According to the Airbnb listing, it’s also fitted with full climate control, which means that guests can experience sleeping inside any time of the year while the personal toilet and shower are outside. It’s located in Kessingland, UK, in the owner’s garden.
According to Elite UK Forces, the 657 Squadron AAC is the last front-line helicopter squadron that operates the Lynx AH.MK9A, in support of the United Kingdom Special Forces (UKSF). The AAC has mostly converted to Wildcats, and the 657 Squadron will most likely do the same in the future. An upgraded version of the iconic Westland Lynx that became operational in 1977, the Lynx AH9A can fly at 160 knots (184 mph/296 kph).
But this one stays put now, after successful military service and a Hollywood moment, welcoming all those who want to get really close to a helicopter with a past.
Also, this rotorcraft turned glamping pod is unique because it was a movie star after appearing in the 2019 “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” But don’t expect movie star amenities. The helicopter, which still has the pilot and copilot seats, only has the basic adjustments for sleep (one double bed).
According to the Airbnb listing, it’s also fitted with full climate control, which means that guests can experience sleeping inside any time of the year while the personal toilet and shower are outside. It’s located in Kessingland, UK, in the owner’s garden.
According to Elite UK Forces, the 657 Squadron AAC is the last front-line helicopter squadron that operates the Lynx AH.MK9A, in support of the United Kingdom Special Forces (UKSF). The AAC has mostly converted to Wildcats, and the 657 Squadron will most likely do the same in the future. An upgraded version of the iconic Westland Lynx that became operational in 1977, the Lynx AH9A can fly at 160 knots (184 mph/296 kph).
But this one stays put now, after successful military service and a Hollywood moment, welcoming all those who want to get really close to a helicopter with a past.