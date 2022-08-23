Yamaha's FAZER R G2 Unmanned Helicopter Has Increased Capabilities

As the demand for unmanned aircraft expands to more and more industries, so too does the need for manufacturers to increase the capabilities of their products.
This is especially true in industrial applications that require delivery and transport services in remote areas from mountainous terrain to inter-island and agriculture needs.
These types of aircraft have been in commercial use since 1991, and Yamaha Motors incorporates new technological bells and whistles in the form of GPS-based remote control systems, mountain laser scanners, and high-definition cameras to meet increasing demands.
Yamaha's latest rendition of their unmanned helicopter addresses another specific industrial need-payload capacity. The FAZER R G2 possesses the ability to handle a maximum effective payload of 50 kgs (110 lbs.) which is a 15% percent increase over conventional models. The company cautions that payload capacity heavily depends on weather conditions, altitude, and the overall working environment.
The ability to handle heavier cargo can be attributed to an increase in power by bolstering the diameter and shape of the main rotor blade. In addition, The FAZER R G2 is lighter in weight, utilizes a lithium-ion battery, and optimized fuel tank capacity. The improvements enable the helicopter to carry 1 ton (907 kgs) of material in 20 flights, whereas the conventional model took at least 29 flights.
Yamaha's Fazer R G2 is 3,908 mm (12.75 feet) in length, 734 mm (2.48 feet) wide, and 1,226 mm (4 feet) high, with a 1,800 mm (5.75 feet) radius rotor blade, a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve overhead-valve, 2-cylinder horizontally opposed engine. The engine produces 20.6 kW (27.6 bhp) and runs on regular gasoline.
Control of the helicopter is through a proprietary remote control system with manual and autopilot capabilities.
There was no mention of Yamaha planning an all-electric variation at some point in the future, but it is likely on a drawing board somewhere on the Yamaha Motor campus.
No pricing information was made available.
