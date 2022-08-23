Matchbox 1993 Ford Explorer Set to Go Live Today, Welcome to Jurassic Park

Mattel is at it again. After several interesting Hot Wheels releases, we are now looking at a new item that bears the Matchbox logo. For anyone born before the '90s, this is quite an iconic vehicle. Jurassic Park is still on the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time, with over $1 billion in revenue.
The 1993 Ford Explorer used in Jurassic Park might not be as well known as Paul Walker's Toyota Supra, but it still is legendary in its way.
This SUV was intended to take visitors on an automated tour of the park and was supposed to be at the pinnacle of technology at the time: "We spared no expense." We all know how things went south with the T-Rex escaping its enclosure and attacking the two vehicles.
So it's quite funny to see that Matchbox has even put out a crushed version of the Explorer, originally launched in 2019. That was vehicle number 04, and it just so happens that the version we're looking at now bears the same number.
It wasn't long ago that Mattel revealed Jurassic World Dominion Mix 1, a set of six vehicles that featured the #05 Ford Explorer. Buying that model will set you back about $5 depending on where you'll get it from.
will cost $25. Looking at the two models, you'll notice quite a few differences especially when it comes to the quality of the rims and the paint job.
With Mattel owning both Hot Wheels and Matchbox, we're getting a premium version of a vehicle that was already quite popular with collectors around the world. You will be able to purchase this casting starting today, August 18th at 9 AM PT until it is sold out.
There are no initial estimates of how many items will be produced in total, but we think it's safe to assume that there will be more than 30,000 of them. There are no purchase limits in effect like you would get with the Hot Wheels RLC models.
So it's quite strange and sad to see that some people are already trying to sell this car for as much as $70 on eBay. One thing you should keep in mind is that if you buy it, it will ship out on or before January 6th, 2023. So patience will be once again required.
T-Rex for the perfect shot.
Funny enough, Mattel also has a figure version of Dr. Ian Malcom going for the same price as the car. All in all, Matchbox fans are probably excited to see that Mattel is investing more and more towards the development of the brand. It has had some rough times in previous years, but that all seems to be a distant memory now.
