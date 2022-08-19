Exclusive Rolls-Royce Colors for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

One of them is the luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce, which shows off some unique and special colors on the brand's cars almost every year. This time is the same, and they are prepared with a Cullinan and a Ghost. The two new paint jobs are called Crystal over Sagano Green (for the Ghost) and Forbidden Pink (for the Cullinan), and anyone will definitely observe them.
Furthermore, the interesting part is that the Cullinan is actually a Black Badge model, which usually sports darker colors and accents. However, this is a nice little change, and the pink from the luxury SUV is quite head-turning. In the proper lighting, you could even say it's red. Combine this with a white interior and contrasting Lime Green stitching, and you will feel like you are in an excentric 18th-century castle from France. The best part about the Cullinan is the black Spirit of Ecstasy, creating an eye-catching contrast with the overall paint job.
Now, the Ghost is a "Silver Badge" edition with this Crystal over Sagano Green color. Basically, it means that the Ghost received six layers of new crystal finish over the pastel green color.
For more images of the two Rolls-Royce models and other beautiful exclusive cars, stay tuned this weekend and follow the Pebble Beach event on the 21st of August.
#Ghost in Crystal over Sagano Green: A World-First in Rolls-Royce Bespoke Colour Finishes.— Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) August 19, 2022
Created with six layers of finish, highly skilled artisans our Exterior Surface Finish Centre spent hours meticulously hand-polishing each layer.#RollsRoyceGhost #BespokeIsRollsRoyce pic.twitter.com/iJkCZeKsb2
As hundreds of the most historic motor cars converge in Monterey, California, our #Bespoke Collective reveals the ‘Pebble Beach Collection’ 2022, a colourful and exclusive assemblage of #RollsRoyce commissions – including a Black Badge Cullinan, finished in Forbidden Pink. pic.twitter.com/rAUvKpIwO7— Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) August 19, 2022