Exclusive Rolls-Royce Colors for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

19 Aug 2022, 21:36 UTC ·
Rolls-Royce is launching some pretty exciting and out-of-the-box colorways for the Cullinan and Ghost models with the occasion of the Pebble Beach event.
First of all, if you have never heard of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, you need to know that it's an automotive charitable event held on the beach with the same name in California. With approximately 15,000 guests every year, this event is quite essential for automakers around the world, and some of them will pay tribute in their own way.

One of them is the luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce, which shows off some unique and special colors on the brand's cars almost every year. This time is the same, and they are prepared with a Cullinan and a Ghost. The two new paint jobs are called Crystal over Sagano Green (for the Ghost) and Forbidden Pink (for the Cullinan), and anyone will definitely observe them.

Furthermore, the interesting part is that the Cullinan is actually a Black Badge model, which usually sports darker colors and accents. However, this is a nice little change, and the pink from the luxury SUV is quite head-turning. In the proper lighting, you could even say it's red. Combine this with a white interior and contrasting Lime Green stitching, and you will feel like you are in an excentric 18th-century castle from France. The best part about the Cullinan is the black Spirit of Ecstasy, creating an eye-catching contrast with the overall paint job.

Now, the Ghost is a "Silver Badge" edition with this Crystal over Sagano Green color. Basically, it means that the Ghost received six layers of new crystal finish over the pastel green color.

For more images of the two Rolls-Royce models and other beautiful exclusive cars, stay tuned this weekend and follow the Pebble Beach event on the 21st of August.




