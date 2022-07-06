autoevolution
Gran Turismo 7 Update Addresses Engine Swap Exploit, Cloud Saves Problem
After promising players a serious adjustment of Gran Turismo 7’s economy, Polyphony Digital went on and released some updates that more or less address the issue of grinding. Although the game still doesn’t offer a fair experience when it comes to adding new cars to your garage, it remains one of the best racing simulators out there.

6 Jul 2022, 11:17 UTC ·
New cars are delivered to the game each month via updates, along with small patches meant to fix many of the issues it still has. It’s been almost two weeks since Gran Turismo 7 received a content update that added three new cars (the Suzuki V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo Gr.3 Version and the 1932 Ford Roadster) and a historic track, Watkins Glen International, and while we’re expecting a similar update to arrive this month, Polyphony Digital had something else in mind.

Instead of waiting for the content update to be ready and include some much-needed bug fixes too, the Gran Turismo 7 developer decided to go ahead and release a new patch that addresses a major problem with cloud saves, as well as some other smaller issues.

First off, the update fixes an issue that prevented the save data to load correctly from the cloud if playing on a console that did not have the game installed. More importantly, the update patches the engine swap glitch. Basically, players could get unlimited engine swaps by simply opening the settings after changing to a specific gear ratio.

Patch 1.18 is now rolling out and should you see an update downloading for Gran Turismo 7, here is what you’ll get:

Car Settings
  • Fixed an issue wherein after changing to a specific gear ratio, the adjustable range and set value of the gear ratio would change each time the settings were opened.

Music Replay
  • Fixed an issue wherein the game would crash if the Honda Sports VGT was the camera target in Music Replay.

GT Auto
  • Fixed an issue wherein the color of the brake calipers could not be changed if body paint was applied to a car equipped with the following tuning parts in the [Livery Editor]: Racing Brake Kit (Slotted Discs), Racing Brake Kit (Drilled Discs), Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit
  • Fixed an issue wherein the color of the brake calipers would change when body paint was applied to the following cars in the [Livery Editor]: Alpine Vision Gran Turismo, Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo, Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, Mini Clubman Vision Gran Turismo, Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND, Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo

Save Data
  • Fixed an issue wherein the save data would not load correctly from the server if playing on a console with no ‘Gran Turismo 7’ save data stored on it, or if multiple consoles were used.

Steering Controllers
  • Fixed an issue wherein the steering angle would not reflect the player’s inputs on some cars when using the Logitech G923.

Café
  • Fixed an issue wherein it was possible to receive multiple Tickets repeatedly from Extra Menus.

Circuit Experience
  • Fixed an issue wherein the label above a car would not display correctly in a Circuit Experience replay.

Race
  • Fixed an issue wherein the race would start with the Replay Camera when starting an offline race after spectating in a Lobby.

Others
  • Various other issues have been addressed.

Although these issues might seem minor, apart from the cloud saves problem, they pile up and will eventually negatively impact both the driving and management experience.

We’re still waiting for another update this month that will bring even more cars to Gran Turismo 7, but we’re more excited to learn what other new stuff Polyphony plans to add to the game (if any), so stick around for more info on this one.

