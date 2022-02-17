Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Console Patch Is Finally Here, Get Ready to Fall in Love in 4K

It’s been more than a year since game studio CD Project Red launched Cyberpunk 2077, which became infamous for its exceptional plot as well as major issues on older consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One, rendering the game borderline unplayable in certain conditions.
Later, CDPR joint-CEO Adam Kicinski admitted that his company was wrong to focus mostly on PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen consoles. He also blamed the pandemic for various testing issues with regards to current-gen.
Well, it’s time to set all those worries aside because the much-anticipated Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 is officially online, available for PC, Stadia and ALL consoles. It is said to bring multiple improvements to the game, plus numerous quests and fixes, as well as several free DLCs. Furthermore, it also contains a next-generation update, allowing the game to take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X’s hardware. You can check out the full list of new features right HERE.
What some of you might be particularly interested in are the next-gen exclusives, such as added ray-traced local light shadows, plus new graphics modes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, such as Performance Mode (smooth gameplay at 60 fps with dynamic 4K scaling) and Ray Tracing Mode. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series S version doesn’t get graphics mode selection and is by default presented at 30 fps in 1440p.
Among the multitude of gameplay improvements, we’ll be focusing mostly on driving and traffic, for obvious reasons. There’s now a new Burn Out Mode, where if you hold the gas and the brake pedal, you’ll be able to do donuts, drifts or burnouts (duh). You can also use it to initiate oversteer at high speeds.
Other driving upgrades include a new braking system, improved engine simulation, improved gearbox simulation, better stability when riding bikes and get this, NPCs (non-playable characters) can now die from car crashes, which is very Grand Theft Auto-like.
If you already own Cyberpunk 2077 on a next-gen console, the patch is now available to download for free. If you own the consoles but not the game, you can still download it and play it as a free trial, giving you access to 5 hours of playtime before you'll need to make the purchase.
