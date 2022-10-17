autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 
Toyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its Sleeve
A few years ago I bought Sun Tzu's "The Art of War", but somehow I haven't managed to read it yet. Still, I've listened to fragments from the book on various occasions. And one of the interesting things that come to mind is "Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak." And I get the feeling that anyone who has ever built a sleeper understands this fragment quite well.

Toyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its Sleeve

Home > News > Coverstory
17 Oct 2022, 17:45 UTC ·
Toyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its SleeveToyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its Sleeve
Today we're looking at another Hoonigan battle that recently took place at Santa Margarita Ranch in California. And if you have even the slightest knowledge about drag racing, you know that you shouldn't jump to any conclusions too fast.

We all know how fast a Lamborghini Huracan is even when it has just left the factory floor. And it looks even faster in this shade of green called Verde Ithaca. Normally, you wouldn't think that an early '90s Toyota pickup truck would stand a chance against the Italian supercar.

But what if said supercar had also received the Sheepey Race treatment? Just imagine this. Buying a Huracan will set you back at least $150,000, and that's if you're going to get a car that has tens of thousands of miles on the odometer.

The most basic Sheepey Race twin-turbo kit for this car will require an additional $34,625 installed plus tax. But that will only take you up to about 800 hp on pump gas. The car we're looking at today is running at 1,500 whp, which means it has the Elite1500 kit inside.

Getting access to that kind of power is going to set you back an additional $130,068 installed plus tax. But that should turn the twin-turbo Bull into a 1/4-mile (402 meters) monster, to say the least. Meanwhile, you can tell by looking at the hood of the Toyota that it's hiding something under there.

It's quite a classic recipe, as the owner opted for a twin-turbo LS engine. It's nowhere near as fancy as the Lamborghini, but it should be good for 900 horsepower nonetheless. The two-speed Powerglide transmission should come in handy, and the Toyota is also about 300 lbs (136 kg) lighter than its opponent.

But it will likely deal with some wheelspin going off the line, regardless of the massive slicks on the rear axle. With a modern AWD system in place, the Lamborghini Huracan takes control of the first run right away.

But at one point the Toyota just goes flying past it en route to the finish line. Something was wrong with the Huracan, and it turned out to be a fuel safety cut. It's great to have a smart ECU that can look after your engine like that, but it must be frustrating to deal with something like that during a race.

And it happened again on the second run. But this time the Toyota driver had to let off due to almost losing control of his car down the road. So with one win each, the third run would decide the winner of the challenge. After some negotiations, the finish line was set at just 500 feet (152 meters). To even the odds, the Japanese machine was also given a small advantage at the start.

This wasn't a good day for the Lambo at all, as it ran into the same problem for the third time in a row. And that goes to show how unpredictable racing can be. The Toyota got the win, while also eating up just a fraction of the budget required to build the supercar. So if you're going to build a quarter-mile project, you don't have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to go fast.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Sheepey Race Lamborghini lamborghini Huracan Toyota ls swap twin turbo hoonigan drag racing
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories