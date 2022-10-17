Toyota Pickup Truck Races 1,500-HP Lamborghini, Has an Ace Up Its Sleeve

Today we're looking at another Hoonigan battle that recently took place at Santa Margarita Ranch in California. And if you have even the slightest knowledge about drag racing, you know that you shouldn't jump to any conclusions too fast.
We all know how fast a Lamborghini Huracan is even when it has just left the factory floor. And it looks even faster in this shade of green called Verde Ithaca. Normally, you wouldn't think that an early '90s Toyota pickup truck would stand a chance against the Italian supercar.
But what if said supercar had also received the Sheepey Race treatment? Just imagine this. Buying a Huracan will set you back at least $150,000, and that's if you're going to get a car that has tens of thousands of miles on the odometer.
The most basic Sheepey Race twin-turbo kit for this car will require an additional $34,625 installed plus tax. But that will only take you up to about 800 hp on pump gas. The car we're looking at today is running at 1,500 whp, which means it has the Elite1500 kit inside.
It's quite a classic recipe, as the owner opted for a twin-turbo LS engine. It's nowhere near as fancy as the Lamborghini, but it should be good for 900 horsepower nonetheless. The two-speed Powerglide transmission should come in handy, and the Toyota is also about 300 lbs (136 kg) lighter than its opponent.
But it will likely deal with some wheelspin going off the line, regardless of the massive slicks on the rear axle. With a modern AWD system in place, the Lamborghini Huracan takes control of the first run right away.
But at one point the Toyota just goes flying past it en route to the finish line. Something was wrong with the Huracan, and it turned out to be a fuel safety cut. It's great to have a smart ECU that can look after your engine like that, but it must be frustrating to deal with something like that during a race.
This wasn't a good day for the Lambo at all, as it ran into the same problem for the third time in a row. And that goes to show how unpredictable racing can be. The Toyota got the win, while also eating up just a fraction of the budget required to build the supercar. So if you're going to build a quarter-mile project, you don't have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to go fast.
