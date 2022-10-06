This Mid-Mounted LS-Powered 1962 Chevy Corvair 95 Rampside Makes Donuts Look Easy

Volkswagen unleashed destruction in the U.S. market after the Second World War with the Beetle. If that wasn't enough, the VW Kombi became America's symbol of counter-culture in the 60s. Chevrolet's rebuttal to the VW wave was the Chevy Corvair 95 truck. Unfortunately, it only ran between 1961 and 1964, making it a rare find today. Hoonigan, on a recent upload, featured an even rarer Corvair on their Tire Slayer Studios – an LS-powered Rampside truck.

11 photos