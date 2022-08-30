1965 Chevrolet Corvair Gets Saved After 27 Years in a Barn, Still Runs and Drives

When it comes to Chevrolet barn finds, we all get excited about Corvettes, Camaros, and Bel Airs. But how about a Corvair? Have you seen one come out of the barn recently? If you haven't, this blue beauty was recently rescued after spending almost three decades behind closed doors.
Saved by YouTube's "The Jayhawker," this 1965 Corvair was parked in a barn, for unknown reasons, sometime in 1995. So it spent a whopping 27 years off the road. Fortunately enough though, the car appears to be in a solid condition beyond the thick layer of dust that covers its upper section.
Being a 1965 version, this barn find is a first-year second-generation Corvair. And because it's a base 500 model with air conditioning, it's a somewhat rare model. But does it still have what it takes to run and drive?
Amazingly enough, the 165-cubic-inch (2.7-liter) comes back to life with not a whole lot of work. Granted, it's not the best-sounding flat-six out there in this condition, but it runs good enough for the owner to take it for a spin around the yard. This thing is definitely worth restoring.
The second-generation Corvair debuted for the 1965 model and was received as a well-engineered car. While it redesigned the sheet metal for a sportier look, Chevrolet opted to use the same flat-six mill as in 1964, with a base version rated at 95 horsepower and an optional upgrade good for 110 horses.
A higher-performance Corsa was also introduced with a 140-horsepower engine as standard and a turbocharged, 180-horsepower flat-six on the options list. As before, the lineup included two-door coupes and convertibles, a four-door hardtop, and a six-door van. However, the latter was discontinued after 1965.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to see this blue-on-blue beauty come back to life. And make sure you also check out the Studebaker Commander parked next to it in the barn. Hopefully, someone will save that one as well.
