Chevrolet Corvair Sitting in a Barn Since 1975 Looks Much Better Than Expected

1964 was the last year of the first-generation Corvair, and unsurprisingly, it witnessed a significant decline in terms of sales for a reason that just makes sense.
Chevrolet didn’t introduce too many styling changes throughout the series, and despite smaller refinements here and there, many customers still considered the Corvair an outdated model.
Unfortunately, Corvair’s mission ended up becoming much harder in 1964, not only because it lacked more powerful engine options but also because this was the year when Ford came up with the Mustang. And just as expected, the Mustang ended up cannibalizing Corvair’s sales, therefore producing a significant drop in terms of produced units for the Chevy.
The 1964 Monza that we have here is a surprisingly-solid example, and this is even more surprising when taking into account just how long it’s been in storage.
eBay seller dmonterey says this Corvair was parked in a barn back in 1975, so the car has been sitting for no more, no less than 47 years.
As you can see in the pics, the overall condition is pretty good, with the rust far from turning it into a wreck. There are indeed some occasional metal issues here and there, but overall, the car looks much better than you’d expect, given the nearly 5 decades spent in storage.
The seats are no longer there, but on the other hand, the engine under the hood is still complete and still there. We have no idea if it’s starting or not, but the seller reminds us that the Corvair was parked 47 years ago, so it’s probably better to assume it’s just locked up from sitting.
This Chevy will sell for cheap, as the owner only wants $2,900 for the car. Furthermore, they’ve enabled the Make Offer button on eBay, which means people online are allowed to submit other offers in case they’re interested in a different deal.
