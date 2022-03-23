Chevy Corvair Digital “Post-Mortem” Restomod Feels Like a Slammed JDM Zombie

Chevrolet’s Corvair, built across just two generations for model years 1960 to 1969, is famous for a couple of interesting reasons. But virtual automotive artists never settle for such nutshells.
The name is easy to explain, as it wanted to mix the Corvette and Bel Air nameplates in the purest portmanteau fashion. The fact that it remains to this very day the only mass-produced passenger car with an air-cooled, rear-mounted engine stemming from an American design is equally simple to understand, as Porsche’s 911 series just set the bar way too high.
Also, there was the initial handling shadow of doubt cast over Corvair’s potential to competently (and safely) handle the fast corner-carving needed to compete with sporty cars from the era. And no matter how many improvements GM and Chevy gave it, the image damage was already done. However, that does not mean Corvair is without its diehard fans.
One of them is none other than Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, who confessed that he has a major crush on the series and even hinted this digital project is just the start of an entire CGI Corvair series. But for now, let us check out the already-presented goodies and never mind the slightly morbid “Post-Mortem” nickname.
While many of his virtual projects are deeply unsettling reflections of his quirky, outrageous ways of doing custom Rat Rod builds in the real world, this one also quickly eschews the derelict atmosphere for a “more alive than ever” look. It might be all due to the free-from-rust or dents white paintjob or the visible restomod characteristics, but we really cannot simply call this one of his usual zombies and be done with it.
Besides, the pixel master has opted for an interesting approach that more than ever takes into account some of the usual JDM tuning suspects, like the thoroughly slammed atmosphere, the widebody treatment, or the aero covers for the front fifteen52 aftermarket wheels. One mystery remains unsolved, though. What powertrain could be hiding under the rear hood?
