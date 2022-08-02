Not an Impala, Still Irresistible: Super-Solid 1962 Chevrolet Corvair Is Quite a Surprise

1962 is a very notable year for the Chevy Corvair, as it witnessed the introduction of the turbocharged Spyder with 150 horsepower.
Available on the Monza coupe and convertible, the new engine easily made the Corvair stand out from the crowd, as it was only the second mass-produced car in the United States to come with a turbocharger.
Needless to say, the first-generation Corvair, produced for four years between 1960 and 1964, wasn’t necessarily the best-selling Chevrolet during the ‘60s, pretty much because the GM brand’s superstar was the Impala.
However, the Corvair was still recording immense success, with the 1962 production alone bringing over 292,500 units to the world.
Enter this super-mysterious 1962 Corvair.
Listed on eBay by seller apcityinc, this Monza Coupe is one of the over 151,000 units that ended up seeing the daylight in 1962, but the most impressive thing is its current condition.
Based on the shared photos, this Corvair is surprisingly solid, with the metal really coming in a very surprising shape. The body doesn’t seem to exhibit any signs of rust, and while we’re not being provided with further specifics, there’s a chance it’s also a rather complete car.
Unfortunately, it’s impossible to decrypt precisely what happened to the car, especially as it looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time in the same spot.
At first glance, this Corvair looks totally restorable, and without a doubt, it could end up becoming quite an eye-catching restomod with the right engine under the hood.
Fortunately, the selling price isn’t by any means high, as anyone willing to pay $2,600 for the car can take it home. On the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, so it’s pretty clear that the owner hopes to find a new home for this Corvair as soon as possible.
