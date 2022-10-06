2022 Subaru BRZ Drag Races Ferrari 308, Nostalgia Isn't Going to Win

When I bought my RX-7, I must have spent several months trying to figure out what kind of vehicle I wanted to own. I knew what I was getting into by getting a rotary-powered car that was 30 years old, and yet I still went ahead with it. In retrospect, I feel that this decision was based more on nostalgia than it was on common sense. Because a modern-day hot hatchback would have been cheaper to run and probably faster too.