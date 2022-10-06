2022 Subaru BRZ Drag Races Ferrari 308, Nostalgia Isn't Going to Win

That's not to say buying that old car you've been dreaming about is the wrong decision, not at all. It's just that you should be aware of the fact that a brand new, budget sports car might just gap you under the right circumstances.
That's because it has a modern engine and transmission, and it hasn't been affected by the passing of time and the elements yet. Whereas your 30-year-old car isn't going to be running as it was when it first left the factory floor, regardless of how good you take care of it.
And you might say that a car that was made in the '90s has more soul and will provide a better driving experience. Most of the time, you might be right about that. But when we're talking about a head-to-head battle down a straight line, the only thing that matters is how fast you can make it from the starting point to the finish line.
It's a cruel way to compare two cars that are worlds apart, but it's also quite fun to watch. And today, we're looking at a new episode of "This vs That," where a 2022 Subaru BRZ will be racing against a 1984 Ferrari 308 GTB QV.
Well, a brand new BRZ has a starting MSRP of $28,595 before tax ($1,020 destination and delivery charge). Meanwhile, the price of the 308 might be double that value or 10 times more expensive, depending on its setup. The Hoonigan BRZ has had a few light upgrades, but nothing too crazy.
So, the question remains: how will a modern-day sports car fare against an almost four-decade-old Ferrari? Looking at the stats might solve that mystery, at least partially. Both cars have naturally-aspirated engines and are RWD.
The BRZ uses a 2.4-liter flat-four that outputs 228 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. The 308 has a larger displacement, a 2.9-liter V8 with 237 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque. The Ferrari is about 50 lbs (22 kg) lighter, but it has an older five-speed manual gearbox as opposed to the Subaru's six-speed transmission.
Ferrari driver gets an unlucky miss-shift going through the gears.
1,000 ft (304 meters) after their start, it becomes clear that nostalgia cannot win races. The gap between the two is simply ridiculous, and we dare not imagine what would happen if they would take the battle onto the racetrack.
They switch things up and opt for a roll race on the second run. It feels slightly more exciting this time, and the 308 looks stupendous, but this isn't a beauty contest, either.
The BRZ scored another win, and it all felt a bit "doloroso da guardare" - which is Italian for painful to watch. In an attempt to even the odds, one of the hosts decides to jump in the passenger seat of the BRZ for the third run. But even with 300 lbs (136 kg) of "ballast" inside, the outcome is still the same.
