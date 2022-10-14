Supercharged Corvette Z06 Goes on the Dyno, Tops Out at Over 500 WHP

Tuning your car takes more than just buying a bunch of new parts and replacing the old ones with them. It takes time, money, and knowledge to dial in your setup. After all, the manufacturer that built your car didn't just achieve that overnight. So you can't expect to turn your car into a race-winning machine with the snap of your fingers. That being said, let's see how the Hoonigan Corvette Z06 is doing these days.

11 photos