900-HP Ford F1 Drag Races Audi RS 6, Someone's About To Get Smoked

People who still think that owning a station wagon can't be a fun experience have probably not heard about cars like the Cadillac CTS-V or the Audi RS 6. While the CTS-V is no longer in production, the RS 6 is getting faster and faster with each passing year. And if you feel like adding more madness to the mix, you can just spend some more cash on upgrading the turbos and a few other bits and pieces.