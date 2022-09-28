You'll Never Guess Ken Block's Daughter's First Project Car, 80s Audi Ur-Quattro Rally Car

Not everyone gets to do their first project build on a rare 1980s European rally-spec car before they reach sixteen. But then again, not everyone is Ken Block’s daughter. Well, 15-year-old Lia just started her first project car build before she could legally drive a car in the U.S.
According to her dad, the famous Hoonicorn driver Ken Block, Lia, got her drag racing license before applying for her learner’s permit. While all this might seem like a bunch of baloney, the 15-year-old can pull some impressive stunts on the drag strip.
Last year, the teenager went head to head with a twin-turbo Ferrari F12 driving her dad’s 1,400-HP Hoonicorn. It was the worst a** whooping ever witnessed on the This Vs. That Hoonigan series. And no, they didn’t let her win.
Next month, Lia turns 16 years old. She’ll be legally allowed to have a driving license and, as a result, needs a legal street car. Thanks to the earnings she got from the Hoonicorn versus the world tour, her dad and the Hoonigan team hooked her up with an ‘80s Audi Ur-Quattro.
“She gets to use some of that money to buy her first daily driver. She’s going to come here to Hoonigan Racing, work with a small crew of the guys to take an 80s car, tear it apart, and then rebuild it to be her car,” Block explained.
The 80s Audi Coupe Quattro, popularly known nowadays as the Ur-Quattro, debuted 42 years ago at the 1980 Geneva International Auto Show. Its boxy silhouette and minimalistic approach might not have appealed to the eyes, but what lay inside was enough to wake your inner automotive grin.
Under the hood, the DeLorean-looking 1981 Audi Coupe packed a turbocharged 2.2-liter 5-cylinder engine, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The rally coupe was good for 197 hp (200 ps) and 210 lb-ft (285 Nm) of torque. Add all-wheel-drive and lockable center and rear differentials, and you get the perfect track car.
“It’s so sick. It needs a bit of work, though,” Lia said when asked what she thought of her new project car.
The car needs a lot of love. With the help of the Hoonigan Racing team, Lia will work on the project to her desired spec. For now, she’s looking for something with enough power to get her to school every day (as much as her dad lets her).
We recommend catching the spec-ing session in the video below. She’s a true-born classic rally lover.
