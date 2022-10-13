Ex-Carroll Shelby 1969 Shelby GT500 Shows Less Than 250 Miles Since Restoration

Originally a Texas-born chicken farmer, the man that was and the legend that is Carroll Shelby began driving professionally when he was 29 years old. The highlight of his career was the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours, in which Shelby and Roy Salvadori took a factory-entered Aston Martin DBR1 to victory. Due to a serious heart condition, Shelby retired from professional racing, then decided to start his very own automotive company in 1962.
Shoehorning a Ford-sourced V8 into a British roadster, then adapting the Cobra into the Cobra Daytona, caught the attention of the Ford Motor Company. The resulting GT40, developed with the help of Ken Miles, would win at The Circuit de la Sarthe four times on the trot. Just after the Mustang was released to the public, Lee Iacocca, the general manager of the Blue Oval, asked Shelby if he could improve the pony car’s performance in line with Ford’s Total Performance promotional advertising campaign.
Carroll Shelby was no longer involved in the Shelby GT program by 1969, yet he still had a thing for Shelby-modified ponies like the Shelby GT500 we’re covering today. Finished in Candyapple Red over a black interior, one of 229 finished in this combination, the ‘Stang was originally sold to a member of the Rothschild family. Hollywood actor Jackie Cooper then acquired the vehicle, during which the GT500 saw some refurbishment.
Carroll Shelby purchased it in the early 2000s from an Ohio-based caretaker. Currently showing only 246 miles (396 kilometers) on the clock, chassis number 9F02R482870 is offered with a certificate of authenticity, the owner’s manual, the original sales brochure, and an Elite Marti report.
To be auctioned next year between January 4th and January 15th at Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023, the pony-turned-muscle car is rocking a 428 Cobra Jet and a C6 automatic transmission. Pictured on Goodyear Eagle GTII white-letter tires, this car is certain to sell for ridiculous money.
