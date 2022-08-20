Tuned Audi RS 6 Is More Powerful Than the McLaren 720S, Quicker Than the Ferrari Enzo

Even though it doesn’t need any extra oomph, as it boasts more than enough power straight from the factory, the Audi RS 6 Avant has immense tuning potential, and Mansory is well aware of this. As a result, they have modified the hell out of this gray copy.
As anyone who is slightly familiar with Mansory’s projects knows, they are not exactly the most appealing. However, in this case, they have nailed the looks part, inside and out, sprinkling everything with some magic dust in the engine bay.
Starting on the outside, the tuner has given it a few inserts all around, which were likely made of carbon fiber. It has a more pronounced chin spoiler, inserts in the OEM bumper, and around the grille, blacked-out corporate logo, and vented hood. The back end sports a new diffuser, with a four-fin design, two spoilers, one on the roof, and the other on the tailgate, and deleted RS 6 emblem.
Those who know everything about the RS 6 Avant have likely noticed that instead of two large oval tailpipes, this one has four of them. The whole body has a gray look, with orange accents, otherwise replicated on the aftermarket wheels, and on the inside, where it also wears the tuner’s logos on the headrests, center console, and floor mats, and combines black leather and suede, with glossy black and silver accents.
Without any modifications, the RS 6 has 592 hp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) bouncing off the walls of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive system. The one tuned by Mansory, on the other hand, has no less than 769 hp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque on tap, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.0 seconds, 0.6 seconds faster. Top speed has also increased, although they didn’t by how much, though a nicely-specced stock example will keep going up to 190 mph (305 kph).
