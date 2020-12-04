Ford F100 Turbo Diesel Pikes Peak Record Holder Tackles Turbo V8 Hoonicorn

The fifth installment of the 'Hoonicorn versus the World' series is here, and it once again brings a truck to compete against Ken Block - not just any truck, though. This F100 is the Pikes Peak Diesel Record Holder starting this year, and it's also putting out four-digit horsepower figures.
Scott Birdsall of Chuckles Garage just managed to secure the record this year, climbing up the 12,42 miles (19.98 km) and 156 turns in just 11 minutes and 24 seconds! Not bad for a 70-year-old truck!
The 1949 Ford F1 uses a compound turbo system setup, comprised of G42-1400C and GTW38884R turbochargers, which force feed a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel was built by Freedom Racing Engines. This means the rear wheels get to deal with around 1,000 horsepower.
Going into the races, though, the odds don't look so good for Old Smokey, as everyone seems to be once again betting on the Hoonicorn. And who can blame them: just by looking at the specs, it doesn't sound like the Chuckles Garage F100 can actually win the race.
So far, the Audi RS3 was the only car to actually almost tilt the scales in its favor, as the McLaren Senna, the Trophy Truck, and the ridiculous Donk didn't really do much against the turbo V8 monster that is the Hoonicorn.
As the vehicles line up for the 1,500-ft (457-meter) race, the Hoonicorn absolutely smashes the old truck going off the line, but with AWD and almost 1,000 lbs (453 kg) less weight to push around, that was pretty predictable.
In an attempt to even the odds, the producers decide to give Old Smokey a few cars' length worth of advantage to allow the truck to actually put some power down, instead of just having the rear wheels unable to cope with the launch. Ultimately, the result is the same, even after trying a 60 mph (96 kph) rolling start to 1,000 ft (304 meters).
The 1949 Ford F1 uses a compound turbo system setup, comprised of G42-1400C and GTW38884R turbochargers, which force feed a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel was built by Freedom Racing Engines. This means the rear wheels get to deal with around 1,000 horsepower.
Going into the races, though, the odds don't look so good for Old Smokey, as everyone seems to be once again betting on the Hoonicorn. And who can blame them: just by looking at the specs, it doesn't sound like the Chuckles Garage F100 can actually win the race.
So far, the Audi RS3 was the only car to actually almost tilt the scales in its favor, as the McLaren Senna, the Trophy Truck, and the ridiculous Donk didn't really do much against the turbo V8 monster that is the Hoonicorn.
As the vehicles line up for the 1,500-ft (457-meter) race, the Hoonicorn absolutely smashes the old truck going off the line, but with AWD and almost 1,000 lbs (453 kg) less weight to push around, that was pretty predictable.
In an attempt to even the odds, the producers decide to give Old Smokey a few cars' length worth of advantage to allow the truck to actually put some power down, instead of just having the rear wheels unable to cope with the launch. Ultimately, the result is the same, even after trying a 60 mph (96 kph) rolling start to 1,000 ft (304 meters).