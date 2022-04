2020 Toyota Supra With Built 2JZ Guns for Four Digits on the Dyno, Has Old BMW Parts

With that in mind, someone bought a 2020 Toyota Supra and fitted a built 2JZGTE under its hood. According to the owner, Marc, the engine swap only took a day, and the iron block unit fit as if the vehicle was built for it. A massive difference from the BMW-sourced inline-six-cylinder unit is the fact that the 2JZ sits straight up, while the BMW motor is slightly leaned.Since the engine was changed, the vehicle had to get a new transmission as well, and a new driveshaft and differential. While the A80 Supra , which was the previous generation of this model, was available with a manual transmission , made by Getrag, finding one at a reasonable price is difficult these days because of the model's popularity.Instead, the owner went for a Getrag 420G, which came out of an E46 BMW M3. The same transmission was also available on the E39 M5, as well as on some E34 5 Series models, as well as other BMW vehicles of the '90s, such as the E36 M3. Mind you, each variant of the transmission is made for a kind of engine, albeit a V8, a large inline-six, or a "small" inline-six, so you cannot swap them between models.The transmission is known in the BMW community for its ability to hold significantly more torque than stock, so it was a prime candidate for being mated in a boosted application. The rear differential is also from a BMW, but this time, it is from an E92 M3. As the owner notes, the gearbox ratios were close to that of the A80 Supra , while the differential's final drive is on point with the car's new specs.With that behind us, let us see the first guest of the Dyno Everything series from Hoonigan ! In the spirit of the show, which was inspired by " This vs That ," you are invited to guess the power of the vehicle before it hits the dyno, and Price is Right rules apply.