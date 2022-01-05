Slammed, Widebody Toyota GR Supra Looks Like a Mirror Universe's Chromed 2JZ Hero

Not long now and Nissan’s latest Z car will be out and about, giving all Toyota GR Supra fans lots of 400-horsepower headaches. No worries, though, because there are still plenty of solutions to stand out in any crowd.
Albeit not all of them are destined for the real world, like VeilSide’s recent take on the not-yet-iconic “A90” Toyota Supra. Instead, many of them come courtesy of the automotive world’s virtual artists. Such as the ones provided by Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media.
During work hours, he is the Head Designer at world-famous West Coast Customs. But his off-duty CGI passion almost every time leans towards something of the JDM variety. Luckily, the new year seems to have made the CGI expert less obsessed than before. Now, he seems to abandon model-specific addictions (such as Honda’s Civic hatchbacks or Nissan’s Skyline GT-R series) in favor of something deeply personal.
That would be his skillfully (and digitally) created widebody aerodynamic kit design. It is exaggerated in the best conceivable way. Complete with outrageously wide fenders and cutouts, as well as lots of winglets in addition to a traditionally massive rear wing. Just recently, the wide CGI project was dropped on Toyota’s GR Supra, aka “A90” among fans.
But it did not come alone, as the virtual artist also slapped (silly) the Japanese sports car with a completely chromed attire. The mirror shine looks entirely spectacular when mashed up with the widebody aero kit and the slammed attitude. But just in case it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, we also embedded below a different, albeit equally matte GR Supra that was finished in green, red, and white just in time for Christmas.
Now, a little something for the diehard Supra purists. The pixel master even hints in the hashtags that one might go the extra mile with this outrageous project. And perhaps just drop the inline-six BMW engine connections in favor of a traditional Toyota 2JZ swap...
During work hours, he is the Head Designer at world-famous West Coast Customs. But his off-duty CGI passion almost every time leans towards something of the JDM variety. Luckily, the new year seems to have made the CGI expert less obsessed than before. Now, he seems to abandon model-specific addictions (such as Honda’s Civic hatchbacks or Nissan’s Skyline GT-R series) in favor of something deeply personal.
That would be his skillfully (and digitally) created widebody aerodynamic kit design. It is exaggerated in the best conceivable way. Complete with outrageously wide fenders and cutouts, as well as lots of winglets in addition to a traditionally massive rear wing. Just recently, the wide CGI project was dropped on Toyota’s GR Supra, aka “A90” among fans.
But it did not come alone, as the virtual artist also slapped (silly) the Japanese sports car with a completely chromed attire. The mirror shine looks entirely spectacular when mashed up with the widebody aero kit and the slammed attitude. But just in case it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, we also embedded below a different, albeit equally matte GR Supra that was finished in green, red, and white just in time for Christmas.
Now, a little something for the diehard Supra purists. The pixel master even hints in the hashtags that one might go the extra mile with this outrageous project. And perhaps just drop the inline-six BMW engine connections in favor of a traditional Toyota 2JZ swap...