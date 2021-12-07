1993 Toyota Supra Manual With Tasteful Tuning and 750 HP on Tap Is for Sale

The fourth generation of the Toyota Supra still commands high resale prices on auction websites, and it looks like things are going uphill from here. We recently stumbled upon an ad for a 1993 Toyota Supra that has been fully refurbished and comes with over 750 horsepower.
According to its current owner, the vehicle presents itself in an "immaculate" condition and has only been driven around 100,000 kilometers (ca. 62,000 miles) since new.
The owner claims the body is completely rust-free and welcomes any interested customers to inspect it on a ramp. The same two terms, "immaculate condition," are used to describe the interior.
This right-hand-drive Toyota Supra Turbo is claimed to have left the factory with a manual transmission (a Getrag V160 six-speed unit), as the seller notes in the advertisement.
Moreover, worldwide shipping can be arranged, and, at the time of writing, it is listed at a "buy it now" price of $105,000 with 25 days and seven hours left in the auction.
The tuning of the 2JZ-GTE engine (without VVTI) was done by the specialists at Mac Motorsport in the United Kingdom. With a boost of 1.75 bar, the vehicle made 712 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. (ca. 884 Nm) of torque, but the seller estimates 750 horsepower with the current 1.9 bar delivered by the refreshed setup.
The inline-six-cylinder motor got an equal-length manifold from Walton motorsport, and its exhaust gases go through a Garrett G35-900 turbo, which is fitted with a Turbosmart 50-mm Progate wastegate.
The exhaust gases then flow through a custom, 4-inch downpipe and exhaust system made by Peregrine performance. The same company made the boost pipes and intake hose.
Engine management is handled by a Link G4X plug-in ECU that fits the stock harness, and it comes with MAP and IAT sensors from Link but works with the CAN-enabled lambda sensor.
The tuners have activated the two-step launch control, and there is also a mild burble tune for those interested in a sportier sound from the 2JZ.
Its new owner will be able to enjoy a set of BC Coilovers, a 356-mm big brake kit by Yellow Speed all-around, as well as various enhancements made to the chassis, suspension, and braking system.
From what we gather from the eBay advertisement, this vehicle is ready to drive and has everything it needs for its next track day.
Unlike other tuned MKIV Toyota Supras, this one does not have a roll cage. But it comes with a set of black Recaro SR4 seats finished in black upholstery with red stitching, a custom audio system with components from Kenwood, Audison, and Lanzar.
