This Modified 1993 Toyota Supra MKIV Turbo Isn't for the Faint of Heart

A very different animal from the BMW-based Supra we have nowadays, the fourth-generation model can take lots of engine mods with the stock internals. This particular example of the breed, however, features pretty serious mods and an E85 fuel kit for a total of 910 rear-wheel ponies.
Offered on Bring a Trailer with just over 59,405 miles (95,603 kilometers) on the odometer, the silver-painted Supra flexes a 67-millimeter Precision Turbo, engine management and sensors from ProEFI, camshafts and gears from HKS, upgraded fuel injectors, and Dual Walbro 525 Hellcat fuel pumps. The straight-six 2JZ powerplant further boasts a GReddy intercooler, oil catch tank, HKS SSQV blow-off valve, Blitz downpipe, 4.0-inch exhaust, carbon-fiber valve cover, as well as a battery shut-off switch.
Tuned by Sound Performance of Bensenville, Illinois, the Sport Roof sports car has also received a modified six-speed manual transmission from Grannas Racing. Augmented by a scattershield bellhousing, the Tremec T-56 stick shift is spinning a rear limited-slip differential with 4.27:1 gearing. Of course, the sale includes the factory-supplied gearbox.
Originally finished in Baltic Blue Metallic, the MKIV Supra has been upgraded with a TRD-style rear wing and Ridox carbon-fiber front lip. 19-inch RAYS Volk Racing GTC wheels are shod in Toyo Proxes Sport A/S all-seasons up front and R888R competition-spec tires out back, and all of them show 2020 date codes. Each corner is equipped with a Stance Signature Series Drag coil-over setup featuring 16-way adjustable dampers.
As far as the cabin is concerned, chassis number JT2JA82J6P0002876 is rocking Black Sparco Torino body-hugging bucket seats, the factory shoulder restrains, replacement carpeting, and Sony audio with Bluetooth connectivity and Android Auto capability. An auxiliary gauge to the left of the driver is also worthy of note, along with a BTI touchscreen display and a microphone mounted under the hood of the gauge cluster.
Offered with a clean title in the seller’s name, a clean history report, service records, and manufacturer’s literature, the strip-slaying Supra is currently sitting at $45,250 with two days of bidding left.
