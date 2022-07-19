Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Hole-Shots 1,200-WHP Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Gets Demolished

Drag races can get pretty dull. But once in a while, you stumble upon a race that triggers your curiosity. Hoonigan featured such a race on their latest episode of This vs. That. They put popular YouTuber and car enthusiast Alex Choi's 1,200-hp Lamborghini Huracan Evo against a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8.
Alex Choi is a controversial car YouTuber and enthusiast. If that name doesn't ring a bell, he's responsible for a viral YouTube video that saw a Tesla launch 50 feet into the air among other supercar shenanigans. He also owns one of the most expensive, insanely customized 2018 twin turbo Lamborghini Huracans.
So, what makes this Lamborghini Huracan so impressive? Well, it's supposed to be a 610-4, but according to Choi, it is not. It's a 1,200 whp (1,411 hp/1,430 ps) Lamborghini Huracan (twin-turbo Super Trofeo Evo 1400-2).
It's equipped with an OEM Super Trofeo Evo body and powered by a Sheepey Race-built twin-turbo 5.2-liter V10, fitted with Fi Exhaust headers. It weighs 3,400 lbs. (1,542 kg). Forget all the power this supercar makes, its most popular feature is a phone charger mounted on the hood.
"It's supposed to be an all-wheel drive, but the front helix controller broke three weeks ago, and I never bothered to fix it. So it's rear-wheel drive," Choi revealed.
On the other hand, the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee (first-generation SRT8) packs a 6.1-liter twin-turbo Hemi engine paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission making 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) on an all-wheel-drive setup. It weighs 4,800 lbs. (2,177 kg).
The first race was a 1,000-ft head-to-head drag race. The Jeep took a nasty leap on take-off (jumped a little), eating up the asphalt all the way to the finish line. It was a devastating loss for the Huracan Evo (two cars).
The next race was a 1,000 ft drag race (the loser gets the hit). The raging bull nipped the Jeep, winning the race by two cars. Since each driver won a race, they did a final head-to-head 1,000 ft drag race. We'll let you catch the action in the video below and decide who really won.
