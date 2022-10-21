Honor Lamborghini's N/A V12 With This 1-of-20 Reventon, Can You Afford It?

In order to keep up with the times, their next flagship supercar will be electrified. Thus, there has never been a better moment to celebrate the fabulous engine with twelve cylinders than now. And if you can afford it, then you might want to get something else than the Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach, and Miura, all of which came with a V12.
Over the decades, Lamborghini has launched different versions of its flagship model, some offered in limited numbers, like the Reventon. Presented at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show, it entered production that same year, and it was pronounced dead in 2009, with 15 Roadsters and 21 Coupes built, including one for the Lamborghini Museum.
Now, one of the remaining 20 units has been listed for grabs by AL Ain Class Motors. The Dubai-based used car dealer has it listed on Mobile for an asking price that might make you dizzy, unless you’re aware of the historic significance of the Reventon: €1,845,000 – or $1,805,550 at today’s exchange rates. The vendor says that it is an EU-spec model that was first registered in January 2008, and that it has only 2,665 km (1,656 miles) under its belt.
sharp-looking body, on top of the minimalistic interior wrapped in Alcantara, and bedecked by carbon fiber. The ad reveals the electric windows, alarm system, immobilizer, and paddle shifters as some of its features, and reminds anyone interested in this modern-classic beast what it is capable of doing in terms of straight-line performance, which Lamborghini called “superstar” back in the day.
Thus, you are looking at 3.4 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). The “limited-edition work of art,” according to the Raging Bull, uses the same engine as the Murcielago LP 640, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, making 10 ps (9 hp / 7.3 kW) more. The mid-mounted mill was rated at 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque back in the day, channeled to the all-wheel drive system through a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated-manual transmission.
Anyone who can afford to blow a seven-digit sum on a set of wheels is spoiled for choice. There are literally countless vehicles that they could get for that kind of money, some more exotic than others. For almost $2 million, you could get either a McLaren P1, a Ferrari LaFerrari, or a Porsche 918 Spyder. The Bugatti Veyron falls into the price range too, and so do the McLaren Senna GTR, Porsche Carrera GT, and Ferrari F12tdf. Heck, if you go further down, and settle for something more mainstream, you could spruce up your collection with a few other cars.
Moreover, you could also play it safe by getting three totally different vehicles, one to use as a daily, one for the weekend, and a posh 4x4 for when the weather gets bad, and/or the roads get rough. Speaking of which, I once drew my perfect three-car garage, but in the meantime, I ‘lost’ my daily driver, which is the Rolls-Royce Ghost, having driven a very squeaky copy valued at around $400,000. Thus, I could always use a couple of suggestions in regard to what should replace it – you know, if I ever inherit a large sum of money.
