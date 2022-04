2020 McLaren Senna GTR Pays Tribute to Ayrton Senna With Custom Marlboro Livery

ABS

Now, what we have here for you is a Senna GTR, which is the track-only iteration of a car named after one of the best Formula 1 drivers to ever live, Ayrton Senna. This one-owner car is #45 of just 75 units ever built, and according to its Bring a Trailer ad, it has just 700 miles (1,100 km) on the clock.That’s not all though. This Macca was originally finished in MSO’s Pure White exterior color, yet it now wears a replica Marlboro livery wrap inspired by Ayrton Senna’s championship-winning McLaren MP4/4 F1 car from 1988.Other highlights include the anti-collision system with rearview cameras and radar, a roof scoop, front and side air intakes, polycarbonate windshield and windows, pneumatic air jacks, Gloss Black 19-inch center-lock wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport GT tires and a revised brake booster.Meanwhile, this car shares its Traction Control system, Stability Control andsystem with the “regular” Senna road car.Inside, you’ll find GTR-branded Sabelt fixed-back carbon racing seats in black Alcantara, a passenger seat (no-cost option), integrated roll cage, a fire suppression system, air conditioning, pit-to-car radio and a multi-function steering yoke with paddle shifters. And yes, you can definitely grip this yoke better than you would the one in a Tesla Model S Plaid.As for its mid-engine setup, it all starts and ends with that twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, factory rated at 814 horsepower (825 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Flooring the throttle means everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.