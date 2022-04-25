2020 McLaren Senna GTR Pays Tribute to Ayrton Senna With Custom Marlboro Livery

If you’re a collector and you can afford to spend millions of dollars on hypercars, you simply cannot pass up the opportunity to purchase a McLaren Senna. This is a serious piece of kit, aimed at buyers who actually care about quick lap times, as opposed to just cruising down South Beach showing off their wealth.
Now, what we have here for you is a Senna GTR, which is the track-only iteration of a car named after one of the best Formula 1 drivers to ever live, Ayrton Senna. This one-owner car is #45 of just 75 units ever built, and according to its Bring a Trailer ad, it has just 700 miles (1,100 km) on the clock.
That’s not all though. This Macca was originally finished in MSO’s Pure White exterior color, yet it now wears a replica Marlboro livery wrap inspired by Ayrton Senna’s championship-winning McLaren MP4/4 F1 car from 1988.
Other highlights include the anti-collision system with rearview cameras and radar, a roof scoop, front and side air intakes, polycarbonate windshield and windows, pneumatic air jacks, Gloss Black 19-inch center-lock wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport GT tires and a revised brake booster.
Meanwhile, this car shares its Traction Control system, Stability Control and ABS system with the “regular” Senna road car.
Inside, you’ll find GTR-branded Sabelt fixed-back carbon racing seats in black Alcantara, a passenger seat (no-cost option), integrated roll cage, a fire suppression system, air conditioning, pit-to-car radio and a multi-function steering yoke with paddle shifters. And yes, you can definitely grip this yoke better than you would the one in a Tesla Model S Plaid.
As for its mid-engine setup, it all starts and ends with that twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, factory rated at 814 horsepower (825 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Flooring the throttle means everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.
