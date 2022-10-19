Lamborghini Reventon Finally Makes Its Debut in The Crew 2

Rumors about the Lamborghini Revention coming to The Crew 2 date from back March, and while we knew the supercar will eventually be added to Ubisoft’s open-world racing game, we didn’t exactly know when.
It took a while, but Ubisoft has finally revealed that the Lamborghini Reventon is now available to grab in The Crew 2 as part of Season 6 Episode 2: Dominion Frozen. The iconic hypercar that is produced in extremely limited quantities in real life looks more like an aircraft than an actual car.
If you’re Italian, this is probably one of the reasons to be proud of your nationality. Suffice to say, the Lamborghini Reventon is no short of a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship, so there’s no reason not to grind a little bit for enough money to add this hypercar to your garage.
Of course, this is not the only thing coming to The Crew 2 this week. Over the next few weeks, the game will give out some nice rewards to players who take part in various activities. Here’s what to expect in-game between October 19 – November 2:
Also, players who complete the scariest events available in The Crew 2 between October 19-25 will be allowed to add demonic rewards to their collections, in the form of cars and customization items:
Additionally, a new Demons Unleashed Bundle is now available for purchase, which includes the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (2017) – Street Race and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (2018) – Street Race.
Players can also unlock various other vehicles and vanity bundles, such as the Mazda RX-3 (1972) – Hood Scoop Bundle, McLaren 12C (2013) – Coal Bundle, and Oldies But Goldies Bundle (Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, Ford Mustang Boss 429, Pontiac GTO The Judge).
- Density of Live Crates x2
- Spawn rate of legendary Live Crates x1.5
- Amount of loot in Live Crates x1.5
- PVP Fame rewards x1.5
- PvP Weekly Reward = 6 rewards
- Platinum – Halloween Pumpkin Rooftop
- Gold – Volkswagen Kombi Ghost Hunt Edition – Street Race
- Silver – Isual Parts Set – Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (2017) – Street Race
- Bronze – 150K followers
- Free Completion Reward – Orange Melted Tire
